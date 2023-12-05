Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Aktive And Skillet Access Maps Partnership To Further Support The Disabled Community

Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

Aktive and Skillet Access Maps are proud to come together to provide even greater information around inclusive sport and recreation opportunities and accessible facilities for the disabled community.

The partnership sees the launch of the Skillet Access Maps platform with the participating 10 Auckland providers available on both Aktive’s and Skillet Access Maps’ websites.

Funded and supported by Sport New Zealand, the platform provides a digitally accessible, centralised network of inclusive sport and recreation programmes and accessible facilities and environments for the disabled community.

Jennah Wootten, Chief Executive, Aktive says the launch and what it means for the community is a fantastic milestone.

"We believe all Aucklanders have the right to be physically active. This means improving inclusion and accessibility so diverse groups of people can participate in sport and recreation. We are excited about what the partnership with Skillet Access Maps means for the disabled community across Auckland and we look forward to maximising all the opportunities it offers for the benefit of those we are fortunate to support."

Scott Herschberger, Chief Executive Officer, Skillet Access Maps agrees: "This project has been hugely meaningful. As a tech-for-accessibility company, the impact we have comes from collaboration with incredible partners like Aktive. Credit goes to Jenna Baxter, Aktive's Inclusion Advisor (Disability), for being the driving force behind this mahi. We're excited to see the impacts it will have on individuals and whānau who seek inclusive, self-directed sport and recreation in their communities."

As a strategic funder of Aktive, Sport New Zealand is right behind this initiative.

"It is great to see the partnership between Aktive and the Skillet Access Maps online platform being launched. This is an exciting opportunity to ensure disabled tamariki and rangatahi in Tāmaki Makaurau know about physical active and sport opportunities and providers that can cater for their needs," says Justin Muschamp, Disability Lead, Sport New Zealand.

Available now on both Aktive’s and Skillet Access Maps’ websites, the platform displays transparent and up-to-date information on accessible sport and recreation activities, facilities and environments for the disabled community, and will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.

