Acorn Foundation And Craigs Unite For Fifth Consecutive Year To Support Western Bay Of Plenty Charities

Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Acorn Foundation

For the fifth Christmas in a row, the Acorn Foundation and Craigs Investment Partners have teamed up to support the community here in the Western Bay of Plenty and in 18 other regions across NZ where Craigs operate. This year, the Craigs team donated a total of $150,000 to charities around the country, of which more than $39,000 has been gifted to 13 charities in the WBOP.

Acorn CEO Lori Luke says, “Acorn is proud to continue our philanthropic partnership with Craigs. Their generosity will once again help local charities provide essential support to vulnerable people in our communities, at a time of year that can be difficult for many.”

This year, more than 300 Craigs employees participated in the organisation’s Workplace Giving programme, with Craigs matching employee donations dollar for dollar.

Craigs CEO Simon Tong says, “Workplace giving is a hugely rewarding initiative and it’s fantastic to see so many colleagues support a philanthropic cause. The concept isn’t so much about the amount donated, but more about engagement and support for our communities.”

Tauranga-based Craigs employees chose the following 13 local community groups to receive a share of the donation:

  • Big Buddy
  • Awhina House
  • Good Neighbour
  • Tauranga Community Foodbank
  • St Peters House
  • Grief Support Services
  • Live for More
  • Heart Kids
  • Takitimu House
  • Kura Kai
  • Te Whare Waiora
  • Merivale Community Centre
  • Abbeyfield NZ
Jason Judkins, CEO of Big Buddy Mentoring Trust, says the $6,000 donation they received from Craigs this year will really make a difference to the whānau they support:

“We frequently hear from mums and caregivers that having a Big Buddy show up regularly, for just a few hours each week, really makes a difference to their boys. They are happier, more confident and willing to try new things. It is thanks to donations like this that we can continue our work, changing lives one boy at a time.”

Nicki Goodwin, Manager of Tauranga Community Foodbank, says the $4,000 donation they received from Craigs this Christmas will go directly towards purchasing staple food items they require:

“$4,000 can purchase the following goods: 750 fresh chicken drumsticks, 2,000 chicken sausages,

3,030 eggs. There are many other products we purchase so that people have fresh, nutritious foods to take home. Some of the other items include potatoes, onions, seasonal fruit and vegetables, peanut butter, canned goods, rice, pasta, and milk. Our sincerest thanks to everyone at Craigs Investment Partners for supporting your community in such an important way.”

Annamarie, Manager of the Takitimu House nightshelter based in Tauranga, says, “As a small local charity, I cannot express how much it helps us to receive a donation like this. There are many ways it will help us to meet our clients’ needs and improve the lives of the men that come through our service. Thank you for the simple act of caring for our most vulnerable people!”

