The Pun Battle returns to Wellington with an all-star cast of Dad jokers

Tuesday 5th December 2023

Wellington, New Zealand. The Pun Battle, an outrageous, one-of-a-kind comedy show by Hugo Grrrl & Co. returns to Wellington for one night only this December 16th 2023 with a cast of previous Pun Battle Champions.

Get ready to groan! After sold-out and truly cringe-worthy shows across the country, The Pun Battle is back in Pōneke for the first time since 2021. The show has garnered a cult following since its inception in 2016 for being what many have called ‘the worst comedy show you’ll ever see’. A paradoxical combination of intellectual whip-smart wordplay and sheer, crass stupidity, the show is, at its core, a rap battle for nerds. Competitors battle it out in a series of intense, completely improvised, head to head pun-offs, in pursuit of the elusive regional title.

The stakes will be particularly high at the 2023 production, as the entire cast are previous champions, including the winner of the The New Zealand Pun Battle Final 2019, Peter Bailie. Joining him are Yang Liu, TimothyKeats, Susan Willians, Sara Fagan-Hirsch, Richard Dowling, David Bowers-Mason, Jules Daniel and Cat Reynolds.

Creator Hugo Grrrl says ‘It takes a lot of skill to do comedy this bad. These competitors are unbelievably clever.

They come up with hundreds of improvised hilarious puns in a show, in an extremely high pressure environment. Watching them work is like magic. Horrible, horrible, cringeworthy, dorky magic. It really is the sort of show that has to be seen to be believed.”

The Wellington Pun Battle by Hugo Grrrl & Co. Ltd is on at Te Auaha at 6.00pm for one night only - December 16th 2023. Ticket prices start at $25. The show is 60 minutes with no interval.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

