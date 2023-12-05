Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Pun Battle returns to Wellington with an all-star cast of Dad jokers

Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 9:46 pm
Press Release: Hugo Grrrl

Tuesday 5th December 2023

Wellington, New Zealand. The Pun Battle, an outrageous, one-of-a-kind comedy show by Hugo Grrrl & Co. returns to Wellington for one night only this December 16th 2023 with a cast of previous Pun Battle Champions.

Get ready to groan! After sold-out and truly cringe-worthy shows across the country, The Pun Battle is back in Pōneke for the first time since 2021. The show has garnered a cult following since its inception in 2016 for being what many have called ‘the worst comedy show you’ll ever see’. A paradoxical combination of intellectual whip-smart wordplay and sheer, crass stupidity, the show is, at its core, a rap battle for nerds. Competitors battle it out in a series of intense, completely improvised, head to head pun-offs, in pursuit of the elusive regional title.

The stakes will be particularly high at the 2023 production, as the entire cast are previous champions, including the winner of the The New Zealand Pun Battle Final 2019, Peter Bailie. Joining him are Yang Liu, TimothyKeats, Susan Willians, Sara Fagan-Hirsch, Richard Dowling, David Bowers-Mason, Jules Daniel and Cat Reynolds.

Creator Hugo Grrrl says ‘It takes a lot of skill to do comedy this bad. These competitors are unbelievably clever.

They come up with hundreds of improvised hilarious puns in a show, in an extremely high pressure environment. Watching them work is like magic. Horrible, horrible, cringeworthy, dorky magic. It really is the sort of show that has to be seen to be believed.”

The Wellington Pun Battle by Hugo Grrrl & Co. Ltd is on at Te Auaha at 6.00pm for one night only - December 16th 2023. Ticket prices start at $25. The show is 60 minutes with no interval.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hugo Grrrl on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 