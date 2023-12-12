Three January Super Smash Match Days To Move To Eden Park Main Oval

Auckland Cricket has announced that three of the forthcoming Super Smash double headers will shift from Kennards Hire Community Oval (formerly known as the Outer Oval) to the main Eden Park oval.

The match days, the 14th, 16th, and 20th of January, will all feature double-header matches with the ACES & HEARTS taking on Otago, Central Districts, and Northern Districts, respectively.

The last time the ACES & HEARTS played at Eden Park was during the 2021/22 Super Smash against Central Districts, with entry being free for COVID-19 essential workers.

Iain Laxon, Auckland Cricket CEO is excited to see the Super Smash return to Auckland’s largest stage. “We are delighted to announce that we will be hosting three of our Super Smash games on the main oval at Eden Park this season. This provides a wonderful opportunity for our ACES and HEARTS players, as well as our fans, to experience one of New Zealand’s iconic cricket venues,” says Laxon.

“The main oval has seen some fantastic matches in the past, and hopefully, we will be adding to that legacy in January.

“We appreciate and would like to thank NZC and Eden Park for their support in making this happen. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the big stage in January.”

Eden Park CEO, Nick Sautner added “We’re delighted to welcome the ACES & HEARTS to our Number 1 ground. Hosting three Super Smash double headers on our main ground marks a significant moment for cricket enthusiasts and fans alike.

Eden Park has a rich history of hosting unforgettable cricket matches, and we are excited to witness the ACES & HEARTS add to that legacy in January,” said Sautner.

Ticket prices will remain the same with all tickets already sold for these dates redeemable on the day.

Double-header match days moving to Eden Park’s main oval:

14th January, 2023

Auckland ACES vs. Otago Volts, 12:30pm

Auckland HEARTS vs. Otago Sparks, 4:00pm

16th January, 2023

Auckland HEARTS vs. Central Hinds, 12:30pm

Auckland ACES vs. Central Stags, 4:00pm

20th January, 2023

Auckland HEARTS vs. Northern Brave (W), 12:30pm

Auckland ACES vs. Northern Brave (M), 4:00pm

© Scoop Media

