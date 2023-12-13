SailGP Confirms Return To Christchurch For Season 4 New Zealand Event

SailGP is pleased to confirm that the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will return to Christchurch for its Season 4 iteration - keeping the same dates 23-24 March, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday 14 December (100 days to go) at 10am NZT through Ticketek NZ.

Welcoming the news, SailGP global CEO Sir Russell Coutts said: “After extensive consultation with our partners, we’re delighted to confirm the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will be staged once again on the spectacular Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour.

“Christchurch has proven to be one of our very best events to date - with fantastic racing, thousands of fans and spectacular scenery in a natural amphitheatre. This is a perfect venue for the stadium-style, inner-harbour racing SailGP is known for around the world and we can’t wait to bring more fans closer to the action with additional grandstands planned for next year's event.”

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch will transform Naval Point into a vibrant race stadium, hosting around 22,000 spectators across the weekend.

The Season 4 event will see the return of popular fan experiences, including an enlarged Race Stadium, grandstand seating area and the exclusive Platinum Lawn. For the first time ever in Christchurch, fans will also be able to purchase behind-the-scenes tours of SailGP’s team bases and technical areas.

For businesses seeking world-class hospitality, private Shoreline Villas will provide a unique opportunity to entertain clients, partners and friends at the event of the summer. Hospitality villas are available through enquiry only - interested businesses can sign up to learn more at SailGP.com/NewZealandHospitality.

With limited supply across all experiences, fans are encouraged to book early to avoid missing out. The inaugural ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch sold out in hours, and organisers expect similar demand in Season 4 - especially with final holiday shopping right around the corner.

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch is delivered in partnership with host partners ChristchurchNZ and New Zealand Major Events, Title Partner ITM, and event partners Alvarium, Rodd & Gunn and Heineken.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said: “It’s fantastic to welcome SailGP back to the city in 2024 for this bonus season. This just proves that Christchurch is increasingly seen as the sports and events capital of New Zealand.This year’s event was brilliant, and it was great that Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour was seen around the world in all its glory.”

“I’m sure people will get right behind this event once again. I really want to thank Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke Rāpaki, SailGP and ChristchurchNZ for making this happen – this partnership is why we will see SailGP return in 2024.”

New Zealand Major Events Manager Kylie Hawker-Green said: “The inaugural ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix held in Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour earlier this year provided spectators with incredible racing, and we look forward to seeing Christchurch build on that success in 2024.”

ITM CEO Sarah Johnson said: “ITM are thrilled to be heading back to Christchurch in 2024 for this incredible event. Lyttelton has proven itself to be the perfect arena for this style of racing, allowing attendees to get closer to the action. We look forward to seeing even more fans out there in 2024.”

Learn more and sign up for pre-sale access at SailGP.com/NewZealand.

