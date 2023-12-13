Emma Gilmour And Tanner Foust To Depart The NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team

The NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team today announced that Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust will leave the team, concluding the 2023 Extreme E Championship season.

Emma and Tanner have been part of the team since its inception and inaugural race in 2022,and have been integral to its growth and development throughout the team’s first two seasons in Extreme E.

The pair have helped the team secure two second place finishes during their time with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team. The first time the duo clinched a podium finish was at the 2022 Energy X Prix in Uruguay, in the team’s debut season. The second came at the team’s home race at the 2023 Hydro X Prix in Scotland.

The team has been working hard in the background to secure the best possible driver line-up for next season. An announcement on the full driver line-up for the 2024 Extreme EChampionship will follow in due course.

We can’t thank Emma and Tanner enough for everything they have done for the team, and the wider McLaren Racing family.

Emma said: “As a Kiwi, it has been unbelievably special to have driven for the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team for the past two years, and to make history as McLaren Racing’s first ever female driver. It was amazing to race in some of the most extreme locations in the world,including Saudi Arabia, Chile and Uruguay, and to come through to secure those hard-fought podiums. I’m grateful for the team’s incredible support and for the unforgettable highlights we enjoyed together. I wish everyone at McLaren Racing all the best.”

Tanner said: “It has been an honour to drive for a team with such a great motorsport lineage as NEOM McLaren. It has been a privilege to compete for the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team for the last two years, in addition to other opportunities with the Heritage programme. I havehad the opportunity to drive cars that I never thought I’d drive in my life, and the podiums in Uruguay and Scotland were a big highlight. I wish everyone at the team all the best, and I wouldlike to thank them for the incredible support they’ve provided for me during the past two years.”

Ian James, Managing Director, NEOM McLaren Electric Racing, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure working together with both Emma and Tanner. They are not only incredibly talented racing drivers, but also great personalities that made every race weekend a pleasure to attend.Since McLaren Racing joined the Extreme E Championship two years ago, it’s been a steep learning curve and challenging journey for the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team. Both drivers have been a key part of the development process and they have grown together with the team.Although the results haven’t always reflected just how far we’ve come, both Emma and Tannerhave made a significant contribution to the team’s future success. I feel fortunate to have had both as part of the team and can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”

Gary Paffett, Sporting Director, NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team said: “On behalf of the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team, I’d like to thank Emma and Tanner for all their incredible work over the past two years. With their help, we’ve established a strong foundation in the Extreme EChampionship, and secured two P2 finishes along the way, in Uruguay and Scotland. It’s no secret that we’ve faced some challenges during our time in the championship so far, but their support has been invaluable and we are all incredibly grateful. We wish them all the best for the future.”

