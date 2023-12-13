PUMA Announces Partnership With NZ Football Federation

Auckland, New Zealand. December 13th, 2023 — Global sports company PUMA has today announced a new long-term partnership with the New Zealand football federation, set to commence in 2024.

Under the guidance of Johan Adamsson, the Global Director of Sports Marketing & Sports Licensing for PUMA, and Andrew Pragnell, CEO of New Zealand Football, the collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in international sports.

Johan Adamsson, Global Director of Sports Marketing & Licensed, PUMA, said “We are delighted to partner with New Zealand Football. Football is one of the fastest growing sports in New Zealand and we are thrilled to be able to continue the growth of the beautiful game in the Oceania region. We are excited by the ambition of NZF and look forward to pursuing success on the international stage together.”

Andrew Pragnell, CEO, New Zealand Football, said “This is an exciting new partnership that will take our national teams and New Zealand Football to the next level. PUMA’s commitment to excellence aligns with our ambition as a football association to continually raise the bar for the game in New Zealand. Football is the biggest participation sport in the country and this partnership will give it the support it deserves to continue that amazing growth.”

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

The first international window featuring PUMA apparel is scheduled for February 2024, setting the stage for a year of sporting excellence.

PUMA will proudly equip all 10 New Zealand Football national teams, including the Men’s and Women’s teams from U-17 to the senior teams, as well as the futsal teams and eFootball team.

Boasting an illustrious history, the Men’s team, known as the All Whites after their iconic white shirt, has participated in the World Cup twice (1982 and 2010) and secured victory in the OFC Nations Cup five times. The Women’s team, the Ford Football Ferns, has showcased their prowess in the Women’s World Cup six times and clinched the OFC Nations Cup six times.

2024 will see New Zealand represented at the Paris Olympic Games as well as the Men’s futsal side, the Futsal Whites, playing in their first ever Futsal World Cup.

New Zealand is witnessing a surge in football talent, with more players participating internationally and in Europe than ever before. As one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, football’s popularity is reaching new heights, further accelerated by the successful co-hosting of the Women’s World Cup with Australia in July and August 2023.

