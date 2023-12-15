Driving Creativity: High School Art Students Shift Gears With New Awards
The NZ Art Show is thrilled to announce the inaugural
Hyundai Emerging Artist Awards, a new initiative aimed at
supporting the artistic aspirations of Year 13 students in
secondary schools across the Wellington region. These
prestigious awards will empower emerging artists to pursue
their creative dreams, with the premier winner receiving
$1,000. 35 secondary schools have been invited to submit
candidates for these awards.
Jointly
sponsored by Hyundai New Zealand, Brendan Foot Supersite,
and the NZ Art Show, Wellington’s premier annual art show
– these awards signify a significant commitment to
fostering young artistic talent.
The genesis
of the awards lies with Lower Hutt car dealership Brendan
Foot Supersite, known for its longstanding support for the
arts in New Zealand and community events. Having sponsored
the NZ Art Show since 2010 and the annual $3,000 People’s
Choice Award since 2018, Brendan Foot Supersite continues to
make a substantial impact on the visual arts
community.
Brendan Foot, the founder of
Brendan Foot Supersite, emphasizes the importance of
encouraging artists in their early stages, stating, "Art
doesn’t stop in the classroom. We want to help burgeoning
talent get recognized for their creativity, providing them
with another option to consider after leaving school. We
have always recruited young talent and helped them develop
their career. We're thrilled to collaborate with Hyundai New
Zealand and the NZ Art Show on this new
initiative."
With over 50 years of
supporting various community and sports groups, Brendan Foot
Supersite underscores the significance of businesses giving
back to the community, expressing delight that Hyundai New
Zealand, one of their leading brands, is supporting this
essential venture.
Bernice Mene of Hyundai
New Zealand says “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to
get behind our country’s future artists. Hyundai New
Zealand prides itself on being Future Positive and we put
this into practice every day. The Hyundai Emerging Artists
Awards is another way that we can do
this.”
All finalists of the Hyundai
Emerging Artist Awards will exhibit their artworks at the
2024 NZ Art Show, taking place at the TSB Arena from May 31
to June 2 during the King’s Birthday Weekend. The winners
will be revealed at a private function on May 30th during
the NZ Art Show VIP Preview.
As the NZ Art Show marks its 21st anniversary, the 2024 event promises to be a visual feast, showcasing around 200 New Zealand artists and their finest contemporary artworks. From stunning paintings to awe-inspiring sculptures, visitors can expect an eclectic range of styles and mediums that authentically capture the spirit of New Zealand's artistic landscape.