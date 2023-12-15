Endless Summer Of Sport: Crankworx Summer Series Festival Passes On Sale Now

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND December 15

The highly anticipated Crankworx Summer Series is set to make a triumphant return to New Zealand in 2024, promising a world class event in the brand-new location of Christchurch Adventure Park from March 1st-3rd.

Festival passes are now officially on sale and are set to be the perfect stocking filler for what is shaping up to be an event fueled summer in Christchurch. With a variety of single day, multiday and family passes, there is something for everyone to get amongst the celebrated Crankworx festivities.

The series is set to take on a fresh and exciting dimension with two internationally broadcasted events, Pump Track and Downhill. Christchurch Adventure Park General Manager Anne Newman says: “Crankworx is such a fun and iconic event on the riding calendar. We can’t wait to showcase the Park to the international riders and test their skills and talent here in Christchurch. This world-class event will not only inspire the younger generation but provide an unforgettable experience for riders and spectators alike.”

The 2024 partnership with the city’s sustainable economic development agency ChristchurchNZ marks a new beginning for the Crankworx Summer Series in the South Island, Aotearoa, with ChristchurchNZ confirmed for 2024 and NZ Major Events committed to supporting the Summer Series events through to 2027.

Karena Finnie, Head of Major Events at ChristchurchNZ, commented “We look forward to the Crankworx Summer Series coming to Ōtautahi Christchurch and can’t wait for both residents and visitors to experience our world-class playground at the Christchurch Adventure Park. The exceptional quality of the competition, coupled with Christchurch being a mountain bike mecca alongside all the incredible attractions of our vibrant new city, truly makes this event unmissable.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As part of Crankworx’s commitment to leaving a legacy in Ōtautahi Christchurch, the commission of a permanent head-to-head Pump Track and world cup level Downhill track, in collaboration with ChristchurchNZ, reflects the dedicated commitment to the mountain bike community in Canterbury. These professional standard amenities will not only provide a platform for local talent to flourish but also attract international athletes and spectators for years to come.

Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand, now a firmly established mountain bike event, will draw athletes and fans from around New Zealand and beyond, building up to the 10th anniversary of Crankworx Rotorua in the following weeks. With the exciting move to Ōtautahi Christchurch, the event promises to captivate a broader audience, showcasing the rich sporting depth attractive for international athletes, and scenic wonders of New Zealand.

Event Director Ariki Tibble says, “With a world-class venue in the Christchurch Adventure Park, direct flights between Ōtautahi Christchurch and Rotorua, and all of the incredible tourism and hospitality opportunities across both locations, we believe we have the recipe for an escalated Crankworx experience for New Zealanders in 2024.”

For more information, visit the official Summer Series New Zealand website at https://www.crankworx.com/crankworx-summer-series/nz/

Anyone keen to follow the action from Crankworx Summer Series NZ should follow along with @crankworxrotorua @crankworsummerseries on Instagram for updates and results as they come.

Key Information

Event Dates: March 1st – 3rd 2024

Athlete registration is OPEN

Crankworx World Tour points up for grabs across Pump Track & Downhill

Category 1 UCI Points are up for grabs in the Christchurch Downhill.

Brand new Downhill course is being built specifically for the Summer Series.

One weekend featuring Downhill, Pump Track, a Jump Jam and two live broadcasts!

Elite/Pro, Open and CWNEXT categories will be available to compete in both events.

Unofficial, official Jump Jam will be held at CAP, Friday, 1 March – further details on registration to come!

Tickets are available now via this link

© Scoop Media

