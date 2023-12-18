Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ten Lotto Players Win Second Division

Monday, 18 December 2023, 10:23 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Ten lucky Lotto players will be having a great night after each winning $26,162 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $42,874.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Countdown Paeroa in Waikato. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
Dargaville Four Square Northland 
MyLotto (x3) Auckland 
Amigo's Dairy, Stationery & Lo Auckland 
Pak N Save Ormiston Auckland 
Countdown Paeroa (+PB) Waikato 
MyLotto Waikato 
MyLotto Whanganui 
Pioneer New World Palmerston North 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

© Scoop Media

