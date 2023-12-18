Ten Lotto Players Win Second Division

Ten lucky Lotto players will be having a great night after each winning $26,162 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $42,874.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Countdown Paeroa in Waikato. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Dargaville Four Square Northland MyLotto (x3) Auckland Amigo's Dairy, Stationery & Lo Auckland Pak N Save Ormiston Auckland Countdown Paeroa (+PB) Waikato MyLotto Waikato MyLotto Whanganui Pioneer New World Palmerston North

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

