Ten Lotto Players Win Second Division
Ten lucky Lotto players will be having a great night after each winning $26,162 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $42,874.
The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Countdown Paeroa in Waikato. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|Dargaville Four Square
|Northland
|MyLotto (x3)
|Auckland
|Amigo's Dairy, Stationery & Lo
|Auckland
|Pak N Save Ormiston
|Auckland
|Countdown Paeroa (+PB)
|Waikato
|MyLotto
|Waikato
|MyLotto
|Whanganui
|Pioneer New World
|Palmerston North
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.