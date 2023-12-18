Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
One Strike Player Wins $300,000

Monday, 18 December 2023, 10:25 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

One lucky player from Tokoroa will be having a blast after winning $300,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Four Square Balmoral in Tokoroa.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on and this year we’re guaranteeing three millionaires for 2024! All Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 10 December and 7.30pm Saturday 30 December will be in the draw to win one of three extra $1 million prizes.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers that if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

