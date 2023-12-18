Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bite Into The Bad Apple Poetry Special On Wellington Access Radio

Monday, 18 December 2023, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Access Radio

Online queer literary journal bad apple has teamed up with Wellington Access Radio to create a spectacular and subversive showcase of some of Pōneke’s most amazing poets.

Broadcasting on Tuesday 19 December at 6pm, the programme features poets who have been published on bad apple as well as many who appear in the new anthology Spoiled Fruit: Queer Poetry from Aotearoa (edited by Damien Levi and Amber Esau).

The individual poems will also be added to the Wellington Access Radio playlist rotation and played in-between shows on an ongoing basis – a change from the usual use of a song to separate scheduled programmes.

Station Manager Pip Adam says, ‘It has been great having the talented folk from bad apple in the studio over the last few months. We’ve been blown away by the amazing poetry and the incredible readings the writers have recorded. We’re so excited to share this celebration of queer joy and art!’

Tune in to hear poems from Amelia Kirkness, Kate Aschoff, Rebecca Lester, Cadence Chung, Casey Lucas, Chris Girven, Jackson McCarthy, Kyra Lawler and Harold Coutts.

Tuesday 19 November

6pm

Listen via 106.1FM or stream via www.accessradio.org.nz

Check out https://badapple.gay/ for more like this!

Wellington Access Radio is on-air on 106.1FM, streaming live throughout Aotearoa, and on podcasts at accessmedia.nz, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Wellington Access Radio

Wellington Access Radio is the station that’s by, for and about our community. We’re a non-profit, grassroots charity which celebrates the diversity of Wellington. We provide a platform of representation for groups not usually heard in mainstream media, alongside arts, music, and local culture. You make the content. The station serves Wellington, the Hutt Valley and Porirua, with programmes made by diverse communities across the region. Anyone can make a programme or podcast with us, be interviewed, or have their music played on air - get in touch at info@accessradio.org.nz

Tune in on 106.1FM. Stream live and find podcasts on this website and the accessmedia.nz mobile app. You can also subscribe on Apple podcasts and Spotify.

