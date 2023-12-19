Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Share The Gift Of Nature This Festive Season With Ngā Manu Nature Reserve

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Nga Manu

Ngā Manu Nature Reserve invites the community to embrace the spirit of giving this Christmas through their heartwarming initiative, "Share the Love of Nature." This campaign aims to provide annual memberships and day passes to individuals and families who might otherwise miss out on experiencing the wonders of the Nature Reserve.

As part of this initiative, Ngā Manu is encouraging individuals to contribute by gifting family annual memberships or day passes. These generous donations will be distributed through partnered charity organizations to ensure that families, who might not have had the opportunity otherwise, can enjoy in the beauty of Ngā Manu. This year Ngā Manu is working with Kapiti Youth Support and Birth Right Kapiti to distribute memberships.

From encountering rare reptiles and playful birds to exploring ancient wetland lowland forests, feeding the ducks and eels, and catching a glimpse of our local Kiwi in the Nocturnal House – the Nature Reserve promises enchanting wildlife experiences for all ages. An annual membership or a wildlife encounter makes for an eco-conscious Christmas present, promoting sustainability and supporting the preservation of our precious environment.

"Ngā Manu Nature Reserve is more than just a sanctuary; it's a haven where families create lasting memories and connect with our natural world," says Anna McKenzie Hawea, General Manager at Ngā Manu. "By participating in 'Share the Love of Nature,' every contribution makes a meaningful difference to the whānau who receive it”.

For those eager to join and make a difference this festive season, donations towards annual memberships can be made directly through https://ngamanu.org.nz/donate/

Experience the joy of giving by sharing the love of nature with Ngā Manu this Christmas. Together, let's create lasting memories and foster a deep appreciation for our precious wildlife.

For more information visit https://ngamanu.org.nz/

