Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rugby League Player Sanctioned For Cocaine Use

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 11:22 am
Press Release: Drug Free Sport NZ

The Sports Tribunal has sanctioned Rugby League athlete Evaan Reihana for three months after he tested positive for cocaine after a New Zealand Rugby League Premiership match in October 2023.

Mr Reihana attributed his positive test to recreational use of cocaine the night before the game to cope with some distressing personal news. Drug Free Sport New Zealand accepted that the cocaine was taken out-of-competition and was not intended to give Mr Reihana a sporting advantage.

Cocaine is prohibited in sport under the Substances of Abuse category. Rules under this category acknowledge that some substances are abused outside of sport and allow athletes to serve a reduced ban where the substance was used out of competition, and the use was not related to sporting performance.

Mr Reihana’s three-month sanction will end in March 2024.

See the DFSNZ website | Read the Sports Tribunal decision

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Drug Free Sport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 