Te Matatini Welcomes Government Pledge To Kapa Haka

Te Matatini Chairperson Ta Selwyn Parata and Chief Executive Carl Ross have welcomed the reassurance from the new Government to honour its commitment to foster the love of kapa haka within the regions and to fund the premier bi-annual Te Matatini kapa haka event.

Carl Ross says the endorsement recognises the positive impact that kapa haka has on our society and shows how the cultural art form is embraced by all New Zealanders.

“The Government’s commitment to funding not only sustains our world-class cultural event but also serves as a testament to the importance placed on preserving and celebrating kapa haka across Aotearoa New Zealand. We appreciate the continued support.”

The Minister of Finance, Nicola Willis, presented the mini budget earlier this week, and was asked if the Government would still fund Te Matatini. She confirmed that Te Matatini will get the money it needs and she will not be breaking that commitment.

The majority of the current funding has been invested into the regions to align with Te Matatini’s vision: Mana Motuhake ki te Kainga: Matatū, Mataora, Matatini ki te ao - rohe led and Te Matatini enabled, supporting the kapa haka aspirations of each rohe. The focus is to foster the love of kapa haka within the regions and to empower individual communities to decide how the resources are invested.

More than 70,000 spectators attend the Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata event and a further 1.8 million people stream the festival online. The economic contribution to the Auckland region, who hosted the event in February, was at least $22 million.

Te Matatini Chairperson, Ta Selwyn Parata, says kapa haka plays a pivotal role in showcasing the diversity and significance of Māori performing arts.

“Kapa haka is a platform for both traditional and contemporary kapa haka groups, fostering a sense of unity and pride among performers and spectators, while celebrating and retaining the Māori culture and language.”

