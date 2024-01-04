2024 Waka Ama National Sprint Championships

The biggest event in te ao waka ama Aotearoa is coming.

From Sunday 14 January, thousands of competitors, representing clubs from the far, far north to the deepest south, will gather on the shores of Karāpiro for seven days of exciting racing across 12 divisions, from Taitamariki (six years old) to the Master 80 division.

Whakaata Māori is once again proud to be the official broadcaster of the 2024 Waka Ama National Sprint Championships.

The racing will be broadcast live and exclusive from 9.00 AM Monday 15 January on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Teams compete over 250m, 500m, 1000m and 1500m distances with races for single paddlers, teams of six and teams of twelve paddlers.

The first three days of the event feature tamariki and rangatahi aged from 6-16 years old.

There are finals on each day of racing, with the main finals held on Saturday 20 January. The hotly contested corporate challenge races will be held on Friday 19 January.

Paddlers in the J16 Divisions and above will also be competing for places in the Aotearoa team to compete at the IVF Va’a World Club Sprint Championships to be held in Hilo, Hawai’i later in the year

The National Waka Ama Sprint Championships have been held annually – except 2022 – since 1990. At the first event there were 43 teams competing from 17 clubs.

More than 10,000 spectators across the week will add to the excitement of the event, with dozens of vendors, service providers and pakihi Māori serving everything from kai to sports wear and rongoa Māori.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

