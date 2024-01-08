World-Renowned Illusionist Brings Wonder-full Show To Auckland Arts Festival In March



A locked box, a winding staircase, an old pocket watch. Renowned illusionist, mentalist, and performance artist Scott Silven has been obsessed with the enigmatic and unexplainable since he was a child. He will bring this air of mystery to Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival in 2024 with his brilliant show Wonders playing at SkyCity Theatre from 19 to 24 March.

Classed as “the world-renowned mentalist” by Vogue and “equally dazzling and mystifying” by Forbes magazine, Silven has dedicated over 15 years to sharing the experience of true and elegant mystery to audiences across the globe.

He studied hypnosis in Milan at 15, gained recognition from David Blaine at 19, and headlined one of the United Kingdom's most prestigious theatres at 21. With a repertoire that includes sell-out runs at some of the world's biggest arts festivals, Silven is a modern-day marvel. His performances, both on stage and screen, push the boundaries of this mysterious craft, creating stylish, smart, and critically acclaimed pieces that leave audiences in awe.

In Wonders, Silven invites the audience on a journey through his childhood memories in the ancient lowlands of Scotland, connecting his participants with the myth and mystery of the landscapes that shaped him. This extraordinary show goes beyond the traditional theatre experience, offering an interactive, audience led, performance that explores the power of connection through breathtaking illusions.

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway run, a sold-out world tour, and being awarded The New York Times Critic’s Pick, Wonders is a show for these extraordinary times, promising to leave audiences feeling inspired.

Tickets for Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival are on sale now at aklfest.co.nz.

