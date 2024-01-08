Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

World-Renowned Illusionist Brings Wonder-full Show To Auckland Arts Festival In March

Monday, 8 January 2024, 11:19 am
Press Release: Auckland Arts Festival


A locked box, a winding staircase, an old pocket watch. Renowned illusionist, mentalist, and performance artist Scott Silven has been obsessed with the enigmatic and unexplainable since he was a child. He will bring this air of mystery to Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival in 2024 with his brilliant show Wonders playing at SkyCity Theatre from 19 to 24 March.

Classed as “the world-renowned mentalist” by Vogue and “equally dazzling and mystifying” by Forbes magazine, Silven has dedicated over 15 years to sharing the experience of true and elegant mystery to audiences across the globe.

He studied hypnosis in Milan at 15, gained recognition from David Blaine at 19, and headlined one of the United Kingdom's most prestigious theatres at 21. With a repertoire that includes sell-out runs at some of the world's biggest arts festivals, Silven is a modern-day marvel. His performances, both on stage and screen, push the boundaries of this mysterious craft, creating stylish, smart, and critically acclaimed pieces that leave audiences in awe.

In Wonders, Silven invites the audience on a journey through his childhood memories in the ancient lowlands of Scotland, connecting his participants with the myth and mystery of the landscapes that shaped him. This extraordinary show goes beyond the traditional theatre experience, offering an interactive, audience led, performance that explores the power of connection through breathtaking illusions.

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway run, a sold-out world tour, and being awarded The New York Times Critic’s Pick, Wonders is a show for these extraordinary times, promising to leave audiences feeling inspired.

Tickets for Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival are on sale now at aklfest.co.nz.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Arts Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 