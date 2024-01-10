Shearing Record Update 3.40pm

A World shearing record that stood for just three days has been broken this afternoon in a coastal King Country woolshed.

Catherine Mullooly, from Matawai, Gisborne, passed the target of 386 about 3.40pm and will shear on to the scheduled finish at 5pm, with the women's solo eighth-hours ewes record possibly greater than the current record for nine hours.

She is pictured shearing the record breaking 387th sheep, 40 minutes into the final two-hour run at Nukuhakari Station.

The previous record was shorn on Sunday by Wairarapa shearer Amy Silcock, originally from Murchison. She broke a record of 370 that had been shorn in England in August 2022.

