Canon Increases Support For New Zealand Open

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport is delighted to announce that Canon is increasing its support of the tournament and have signed on as a Supporting Sponsor for three years, building on the successful partnership that began in 2015.

The New Zealand Open is scheduled to take place between February 29 and March 3 at the beautiful Millbrook Resort in Queenstown. The 2024 event will be the 103rd edition bringing together players from the PGA of Australasia, Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour, offering golf enthusiasts a captivating experience and a world-class tournament.

As a Supporting Sponsor and the Exclusive Business Print Partner for the New Zealand Open, Canon remains committed to the tournament and see this sponsorship as an opportunity to give back to local communities and economies.

Tournament Chairman, John Hart is thankful for the continued support that Canon have shown the event in the past and is delighted that they are committed to supporting the tournament for the next three editions.

“Canon has been a great supporter and partner of the tournament for quite a few years now, and we are really happy to have them commit to the tournament with this sponsorship.”

“It’s great to have long-term partners like Canon who believe in what we are doing, and what we deliver.”

Speaking on behalf of Canon, Kotaro Fukushima, Managing Director - Canon Oceania, is excited for the company to be a part of the New Zealand Open once again and is looking forward to the event.

"We are excited to continue our journey with the pres>gious New Zealand Open. Our longstanding partnership has been built on shared values, excellence and innovation.”

“Having celebrated our 50-year anniversary in the Oceania region this year we are proud to be increasing our support into the future with such an iconic New Zealand sporting event”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

