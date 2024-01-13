F4 US Champion Joins Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Grid

One of the strongest young Canadian talents to emerge onto the international motorsport scene is set to begin a big 2024 season in New Zealand.

Reigning Formula 4 United States Champion Patrick Woods-Toth (19) will race in the 2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship and will be one of the favourites for the title.

Patrick Woods-Toth will be a CTFROC favourite in NZ. Picture supplied

Canadian Woods-Toth, a former karter like many rising single-seater stars, won four races and climbed the podium an impressive 13 times on his way to the title in one of motorsport’s most competitive F4 championships. No fewer than 44 drivers competed in the 2023 F4 US Championship across six rounds.

His rapid rise to prominence began at the end of 2022, after winning a “Karts to Cars” scholarship as part of his championship season in Canada’s Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

As part of his prize, Woods-Toth was awarded a seat at the Radford Racing School in Arizona, as well as a test with Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport. Woods-Toth impressed immediately and was then promoted to the F4 US series by the Ron Fellows Karting Championship with the Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport team.

In a continuation of that partnership, the young driver will drive for the New Zealand operation of Kiwi Motorsport in the five-round back-to-back weekend championship.

Hailing from Quebec, also the home of the iconic Villeneuve motor racing family, Patrick is looking forward to his first international championship.

“I am thrilled to join Kiwi Motorsport for the 2024 Castrol Toyota FR Oceanoa Championship,” he said. “They are a team with great experience and reputation and together I know we have the chance to fight at the front.

“I will gain valuable experience racing outside of North America for the first time, and I can't wait to get on track.”

The Kiwi Motorsport team is looking forward to having him race for them in the five-round back-to-back weekend championship that begins in January and concludes with the 2024 New Zealand Grand Prix.

Team Principal Garry Orton is particularly delighted to have the youngster in his team, commenting: “We’re all very excited to have another one of our USA team drivers racing here in New Zealand.

“Patrick showed great speed and maturity to win the F4 US Championship and we look forward to seeing him develop his skills as he rises to the next level of the Formula Regional car.”

The New Zealand championship has a long history of providing a major stepping stone for up-and -coming racing drivers. Twenty three graduates have taken the wheel of F1 cars in official tests, GP practice sessions or races in the 18 year history of the championship.

The championship boasts more than 3,000 km of testing, practice, qualifying and racing mileage with all drivers competing in identical Tatuus-based Toyota FT60 cars.

The five-round Kiwi series will also be the first FIA Formula Regional championship to genuinely use 100% fossil-free fuel.

2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA - Events

19-21 January 2024 - Taupo International Motorsport Park – Historic GP event

26-28 January 2024 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

2-4 February 2024 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

9-11 February 2024 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

16-18 February 2024 - Highlands Motorsport Park – 68th New Zealand Grand Prix

