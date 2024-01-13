Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
F4 US Champion Joins Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Grid

Saturday, 13 January 2024, 9:40 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

One of the strongest young Canadian talents to emerge onto the international motorsport scene is set to begin a big 2024 season in New Zealand.

Reigning Formula 4 United States Champion Patrick Woods-Toth (19) will race in the 2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship and will be one of the favourites for the title.

 Patrick Woods-Toth will be a CTFROC favourite in NZ. Picture supplied

Canadian Woods-Toth, a former karter like many rising single-seater stars, won four races and climbed the podium an impressive 13 times on his way to the title in one of motorsport’s most competitive F4 championships. No fewer than 44 drivers competed in the 2023 F4 US Championship across six rounds.

His rapid rise to prominence began at the end of 2022, after winning a “Karts to Cars” scholarship as part of his championship season in Canada’s Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

As part of his prize, Woods-Toth was awarded a seat at the Radford Racing School in Arizona, as well as a test with Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport. Woods-Toth impressed immediately and was then promoted to the F4 US series by the Ron Fellows Karting Championship with the Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport team.

In a continuation of that partnership, the young driver will drive for the New Zealand operation of Kiwi Motorsport in the five-round back-to-back weekend championship.

Hailing from Quebec, also the home of the iconic Villeneuve motor racing family, Patrick is looking forward to his first international championship.

“I am thrilled to join Kiwi Motorsport for the 2024 Castrol Toyota FR Oceanoa Championship,” he said. “They are a team with great experience and reputation and together I know we have the chance to fight at the front.

“I will gain valuable experience racing outside of North America for the first time, and I can't wait to get on track.”

The Kiwi Motorsport team is looking forward to having him race for them in the five-round back-to-back weekend championship that begins in January and concludes with the 2024 New Zealand Grand Prix.

Team Principal Garry Orton is particularly delighted to have the youngster in his team, commenting: “We’re all very excited to have another one of our USA team drivers racing here in New Zealand.

“Patrick showed great speed and maturity to win the F4 US Championship and we look forward to seeing him develop his skills as he rises to the next level of the Formula Regional car.”

The New Zealand championship has a long history of providing a major stepping stone for up-and -coming racing drivers. Twenty three graduates have taken the wheel of F1 cars in official tests, GP practice sessions or races in the 18 year history of the championship.

The championship boasts more than 3,000 km of testing, practice, qualifying and racing mileage with all drivers competing in identical Tatuus-based Toyota FT60 cars.

The five-round Kiwi series will also be the first FIA Formula Regional championship to genuinely use 100% fossil-free fuel.

2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA - Events

19-21 January 2024 - Taupo International Motorsport Park – Historic GP event

26-28 January 2024 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

2-4 February 2024 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

9-11 February 2024 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

16-18 February 2024 - Highlands Motorsport Park – 68th New Zealand Grand Prix

http://www.toyota.co.nz/racing/

http://www.toyotagazooracing.co.nz

Find more from TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

