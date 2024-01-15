WIFT NZ 2024 Awards Finalists Announced
Women in Film and Television New Zealand (WIFT NZ) is delighted to announce the finalists for ten award categories, as selected by the judging panel of Jill Macnab (Chair), Alyx Duncan, Nicole Horan, Amanda Davison, Kathleen Anderson, Jasmin McSweeney, Vea Mafile’o and Kath Graham, with input from Sally Campbell and the various category sponsors.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday 29 February at our new venue – St Matthew-in-the-City, Auckland.
Finalists are announced for the following ten categories:
South Pacific Pictures Award for Outstanding Achievement in Film
Alex Reed for Mister Organ
Desray Armstrong for Juniper
Paula Whetu Jones for Whina
Imagezone Entrepreneurship Award
Chelsea Winstanley – Matewa Media, Ahi Collective, This Too Shall Pass
Nanette Miles – Toybox
Sharlene George – The Sweetshop
Images & Sound Award for Outstanding Achievement in Television and Digital
Bronwynn Bakker – producer – for her body of work, first broadcast between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2023 Carly Turner – editor – for her body of work first broadcast between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2023 Fiona Copland – producer – for Kiri and Lou
Professional Lighting Services Award for Unsung Heroine of the NZ Screen Industry
Alice Shearman
Billie Lusk
Jane Anderson
SAE Award for Outstanding Newcomer
Luana Barnes
Marianne Infante
Stephanie Damm-Logan
Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne
Hinterland Woman to Watch Award
Abba-Rose Vaiaoga-Ioasa
Angela Cudd
Mia-Marama Henry-Teirney
Morgan Leigh Stewart
Queenstown Camera Company Craft Award
Ashlee Fidow – stunt performer
Kirsty Griffin – stills photographer
Maria Ines Manchego NZCS – director of photography
Wētā FX Creative Technology Award
Beck Veitch – compositing supervisor
Cushla Dillon – editor
Kara Vandeleur – vfx producer
Te Māngai Pāho Te Reo Māori Champion Award
Libby Hakaraia
Mihingarangi Forbes
Miriama Kamo
Warner Bros. Discovery Award for Moana Excellence in the Screen Industry
Karin Williams
Lisa Taouma
Ngaire Fuata
The judges determined that there should be only one finalist and winner to be announced at the Awards ceremony for the following category:
Great Southern Film & Television Award for Outstanding Contribution to the NZ Screen Industry
NOTES:
1. The purpose of WIFT NZ is to ensure women are welcomed, supported and thriving in an equitable screen industry.
2. The WIFT NZ Awards were established in 2004 to recognise, celebrate and encourage the achievements of women in film, television and digital media.
3. Previous award recipients include Niki Caro, Ngila Dickson, Robyn Malcolm, Rachel Lang, Janine Morrell-Gunn, Chloe Smith, Robin Scholes, Jane Wrightson, Reikura Kahi, Stacey Morrison and Rose Matafeo.
4. WIFT NZ receives operating grants from the New Zealand Film Commission and Foundation North. With more than 1,200 members of all genders, it is the largest screen industry guild in New Zealand.