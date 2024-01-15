Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

WIFT NZ 2024 Awards Finalists Announced

Monday, 15 January 2024, 4:54 pm
Press Release: WIFT NZ

Women in Film and Television New Zealand (WIFT NZ) is delighted to announce the finalists for ten award categories, as selected by the judging panel of Jill Macnab (Chair), Alyx Duncan, Nicole Horan, Amanda Davison, Kathleen Anderson, Jasmin McSweeney, Vea Mafile’o and Kath Graham, with input from Sally Campbell and the various category sponsors.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday 29 February at our new venue – St Matthew-in-the-City, Auckland.

Finalists are announced for the following ten categories:

South Pacific Pictures Award for Outstanding Achievement in Film

Alex Reed for Mister Organ

Desray Armstrong for Juniper

Paula Whetu Jones for Whina

Imagezone Entrepreneurship Award

Chelsea Winstanley – Matewa Media, Ahi Collective, This Too Shall Pass

Nanette Miles – Toybox

Sharlene George – The Sweetshop

Images & Sound Award for Outstanding Achievement in Television and Digital

Bronwynn Bakker – producer – for her body of work, first broadcast between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2023 Carly Turner – editor – for her body of work first broadcast between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2023 Fiona Copland – producer – for Kiri and Lou

Professional Lighting Services Award for Unsung Heroine of the NZ Screen Industry

Alice Shearman

Billie Lusk

Jane Anderson

SAE Award for Outstanding Newcomer

Luana Barnes

Marianne Infante

Stephanie Damm-Logan

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne

pg 1 of 2

Hinterland Woman to Watch Award

Abba-Rose Vaiaoga-Ioasa

Angela Cudd

Mia-Marama Henry-Teirney

Morgan Leigh Stewart

Queenstown Camera Company Craft Award

Ashlee Fidow – stunt performer

Kirsty Griffin – stills photographer

Maria Ines Manchego NZCS – director of photography

Wētā FX Creative Technology Award

Beck Veitch – compositing supervisor

Cushla Dillon – editor

Kara Vandeleur – vfx producer

Te Māngai Pāho Te Reo Māori Champion Award

Libby Hakaraia

Mihingarangi Forbes

Miriama Kamo

Warner Bros. Discovery Award for Moana Excellence in the Screen Industry

Karin Williams

Lisa Taouma

Ngaire Fuata

The judges determined that there should be only one finalist and winner to be announced at the Awards ceremony for the following category:

Great Southern Film & Television Award for Outstanding Contribution to the NZ Screen Industry

NOTES:

1. The purpose of WIFT NZ is to ensure women are welcomed, supported and thriving in an equitable screen industry.

2. The WIFT NZ Awards were established in 2004 to recognise, celebrate and encourage the achievements of women in film, television and digital media.

3. Previous award recipients include Niki Caro, Ngila Dickson, Robyn Malcolm, Rachel Lang, Janine Morrell-Gunn, Chloe Smith, Robin Scholes, Jane Wrightson, Reikura Kahi, Stacey Morrison and Rose Matafeo.

4. WIFT NZ receives operating grants from the New Zealand Film Commission and Foundation North. With more than 1,200 members of all genders, it is the largest screen industry guild in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from WIFT NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 