WIFT NZ 2024 Awards Finalists Announced

Women in Film and Television New Zealand (WIFT NZ) is delighted to announce the finalists for ten award categories, as selected by the judging panel of Jill Macnab (Chair), Alyx Duncan, Nicole Horan, Amanda Davison, Kathleen Anderson, Jasmin McSweeney, Vea Mafile’o and Kath Graham, with input from Sally Campbell and the various category sponsors.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday 29 February at our new venue – St Matthew-in-the-City, Auckland.

Finalists are announced for the following ten categories:

South Pacific Pictures Award for Outstanding Achievement in Film

Alex Reed for Mister Organ

Desray Armstrong for Juniper

Paula Whetu Jones for Whina

Imagezone Entrepreneurship Award

Chelsea Winstanley – Matewa Media, Ahi Collective, This Too Shall Pass

Nanette Miles – Toybox

Sharlene George – The Sweetshop

Images & Sound Award for Outstanding Achievement in Television and Digital

Bronwynn Bakker – producer – for her body of work, first broadcast between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2023 Carly Turner – editor – for her body of work first broadcast between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2023 Fiona Copland – producer – for Kiri and Lou

Professional Lighting Services Award for Unsung Heroine of the NZ Screen Industry

Alice Shearman

Billie Lusk

Jane Anderson

SAE Award for Outstanding Newcomer

Luana Barnes

Marianne Infante

Stephanie Damm-Logan

Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne

Hinterland Woman to Watch Award

Abba-Rose Vaiaoga-Ioasa

Angela Cudd

Mia-Marama Henry-Teirney

Morgan Leigh Stewart

Queenstown Camera Company Craft Award

Ashlee Fidow – stunt performer

Kirsty Griffin – stills photographer

Maria Ines Manchego NZCS – director of photography

Wētā FX Creative Technology Award

Beck Veitch – compositing supervisor

Cushla Dillon – editor

Kara Vandeleur – vfx producer

Te Māngai Pāho Te Reo Māori Champion Award

Libby Hakaraia

Mihingarangi Forbes

Miriama Kamo

Warner Bros. Discovery Award for Moana Excellence in the Screen Industry

Karin Williams

Lisa Taouma

Ngaire Fuata

The judges determined that there should be only one finalist and winner to be announced at the Awards ceremony for the following category:

Great Southern Film & Television Award for Outstanding Contribution to the NZ Screen Industry

NOTES:

1. The purpose of WIFT NZ is to ensure women are welcomed, supported and thriving in an equitable screen industry.

2. The WIFT NZ Awards were established in 2004 to recognise, celebrate and encourage the achievements of women in film, television and digital media.

3. Previous award recipients include Niki Caro, Ngila Dickson, Robyn Malcolm, Rachel Lang, Janine Morrell-Gunn, Chloe Smith, Robin Scholes, Jane Wrightson, Reikura Kahi, Stacey Morrison and Rose Matafeo.

4. WIFT NZ receives operating grants from the New Zealand Film Commission and Foundation North. With more than 1,200 members of all genders, it is the largest screen industry guild in New Zealand.

