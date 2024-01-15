Graham Nash Touring NZ This March

Legendary artist Graham Nash, a founding member of both The Hollies, and Crosby, Stills & Nash, is gearing up to head on his first solo headline tour of Aotearoa for March 2024, performing in Auckland on March 1, and Christchurch on March 3.

American Songwriter magazine has named Graham Nash’s Sixty Years of Songs and Stories tour as one of sixteen top touring attractions of 2023, in a group including Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift.

A two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Nash will be performing songs from across his sixty year career, and will be joined on stage by his long-time musical partners, Shane Fontayne (guitar and vocals) and Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals).

Nash’s highly praised recent touring includes sold out 2023 tours in the US and the UK and has had critics raving about performances.

"Nash reached into a treasure chest of originals, collaborations and covers that resonated with everyone…most of the lyrics were so well crafted that their messages have long been an important part of so many peoples’ lives for so many years...Nash truly does speak from a passionate heart. His inner voice is true, his songs and lyrics are authentic, and he is sincere." - Finger Lakes Times.

Nash released his most recent album, NOW, in May 2023 to four-star reviews and critical acclaim.

The New York Times said, “…NOW feels remarkably content, as if Nash has slipped into a favorite old overcoat to find a cache of new tunes stuffed inside a pocket” while American Songwriter wrote “NOW could be considered a resurgence of sorts...the material is softly lit and effortlessly assured, conveying the calming and caressing sound that all so frequently added it's soothing sobriety to CSN and CSNY.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Graham Nash has seen rock history unfold at some of its seminal moments - from the launch of the British Invasion to the birth of the Laurel Canyon movement a year later. An extraordinary Grammy Award® winning renaissance artist – and self-described “simple man”– Nash was inducted twice into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, for his work with CSN and his work as a solo artist.

Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his long and multi-faceted career, stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of our lives for nearly six decades, a body of work that American Songwriter calls “just as significant today as they were when written some 50 years ago.”

Nash’s remarkable body of work began with his contributions to the Hollies opus from 1964 to ’68, including ‘Stop Stop Stop’, and ‘On A Carousel’, among others.

The classic union of Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Young) yielded songs that are lightning rods embedded in our DNA, starting with Nash’s ‘Marrakesh Express’, ‘Pre-Road Downs’ and ‘Lady of the Island’, from the first Crosby, Stills & Nash LP, and his iconic ‘Teach Your Children’ and ‘Our House’ from CSNY’s Déjà Vu.

Nash’s career as a solo artist took flight in 1971, with the release of his solo debut SONGS FOR BEGINNERS which included ‘Chicago/We Can Change the World’ and ‘Military Madness’, the album’s two chronicles of society’s frayed edges in the Vietnam-era and three compositions that reflect back on the storied breakup of Nash and Joni Mitchell, ‘Better Days’, ‘I Used To Be A King’ (which recalibrates the Hollies’ ‘King Midas In Reverse’), and ‘Simple Man’. WILD TALES followed in 1974 (with ‘Prison Song’, ‘Oh! Camil’, and ‘You’ll Never Be the Same’).

The most resilient, long-lived and productive partnership to emerge from the CSNY camp was launched (before Nash’s WILD TALES) with the eponymously titled Graham Nash/David Crosby (1972), bookended by Nash’s ‘Southbound Train’ as the opening track and ‘Immigration Man’ as the closer. Nash also contributed the hits ‘Just A Song Before I Go’ to CSN (1977) and ‘Wasted on the Way,’ to DAYLIGHT AGAIN (1982).

© Scoop Media

