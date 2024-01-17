SkyCity Announces Return Of The Grill

The popular steak restaurant will return within new SkyCity 5-Star Hotel

The Grill is returning to SkyCity precinct with Executive Chef Touvai Poloniati at the helm, when the 5-star ‘Horizon by SkyCity’ hotel opens in March 2024

The Grill will celebrate Aotearoa's culinary treasures, sourcing locally from artisans, fishers, and farming families dedicated to quality. Diners can expect the finest quality grass-fed steaks, from 100% New Zealand owned and operated suppliers, and sustainable line-caught fish.

Executive Chef Touvai Poloniati says, “the menu has been carefully curated to honour the exceptional producers, purveyors, farmers, and fisheries who are proud to be championing ethical practices from both our land and sea”.

Touvai Poloniati's journey in the culinary world has come full circle with his return to SkyCity as the Executive Chef of The Grill. Having completed his chef apprenticeship at SkyCity as a teenager, this represents a significant and nostalgic milestone in his career.

Hailing from Tonga, Poloniati's culinary exploration led him across the Pacific, where he honed his skills in kitchens spanning Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. His international experiences undoubtedly contributed to a diverse culinary perspective, exposing him to different culinary techniques, flavours, and styles.

The Grill’s menu will feature classics such as the beef Wellington, mac ‘n’ cheese and miso hollandaise, along with new dishes prepared table-side, such as the Wapiti Venison Tartare and Caesar Salad.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Grill, which first opened its doors on Federal Street in 2011, has long been regarded as the best place in the city for a steak, and SkyCity customers have been inquiring about the popular restaurant’s return since its closure in early 2021.

SkyCity General Manager of Hospitality, David Allott says, “Since we closed the doors during Covid-19, I’ve had almost constant emails asking when The Grill will be returning – I’m glad to say the time has come”.

The Grill will open within the Horizon by SkyCity hotel next to the soon-to-be- completed New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) on Hobson Street.

To download images of The Grill click here.

To download images of Horizon by SkyCity Hotel, click here.

Notes:

The Grill by Sean Connolly opened on Federal Street in 2011. Following Sean’s departure in late 2019, the restaurant was renamed ‘The Grill’ and continued its reputation as the best place to get a steak until it closed due to COVID-19 in early 2021.

Horizon by SkyCity will add an additional 303 rooms, including 10 premium suits to the Auckland precinct; making SkyCity the largest single-site accommodation provider in New Zealand, with 938 rooms across three hotels.

© Scoop Media