Twisted The Untold Story Of A Royal Vizier

Thursday, 18 January 2024, 9:40 am
Press Release: Dallow Productions

Brace yourselves for a show season like no other as Dallow Productions proudly presents "Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier," a delightful musical parody directed by Thoma Perin and crafted by a dynamic production team, all under the age of 21. The spellbinding performance is set to grace the stage at Pitt St Theatre in February 2024.

Embark on a magical journey as we offer a fresh perspective on the classic tale of Aladdin, seen through the eyes of the misunderstood Royal Vizier Ja'Far. Long ago in a Magic Kingdom, this Vizier takes centre stage in a quest to rescue his city from the clutches of a bumbling sultan, an invading prince, and the infamous thief, Aladdin. With the help of the Kingdom's free-spirited, teenage Princess, the Vizier seeks out a magical lamp containing a wish-granting Djinn, known for its side-splitting humour. Together, they face the ultimate challenge: outsmarting and defeating the city's most-wanted criminal – Aladdin.

"This musical adventure is a celebration and loving poke at everyone's favourite series of hand-drawn, animated films," shares the Director.

Join us at Pitt St Theatre for an evening of laughter, surprises, and the untold story that promises to captivate audiences of all ages. Note that due to the content, this show is restricted to ages 14 and up.

Tickets for this captivating experience are available for purchase at www.ticketor.com/twisted24. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic unfold and immerse yourself in the world of "Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier."

