Nicholas Tarling Aria Competition 2024: Final Round

Date: Friday 9 February 2024

Time: 18 & Under Finalists 7.00pm

Over 18s Finalists 7.30pm

Venue: Due Drop Events Centre, Manukau

The Final Round of the Nicholas Tarling Aria Competition 2024 promises to be an incredible evening of music. Five 18 & Under finalists will each perform a short piece from 7.00pm, followed by thirteen Over 18s finalists from 7.30pm performing an opera aria of their choice accompanied by Rosemary Barnes on piano. Over 70 applications were received to the competition, showcasing an exceptionally high calibre of singers. As such, the finalists epitomise the pinnacle of young vocal talent in Aotearoa.

The MC for the evening will be Jack Bourke and the adjudicators are Uwe Grodd and Patricia Wright.

Attendance at the event is free and no tickets are required. Simply turn up at the Due Drop Events Centre on Friday 9 February and enjoy an evening of top-quality entertainment. Following the event attendees are invited to a post-performance gathering at which the competition winners will be announced.

The 2024 Nicholas Tarling Aria Competition finalists are:

18 & UNDER FINALISTS

Mason Lin, Saara Desai, Amelia Blessan, Venessa Joyce, Sofia Gong

OVER 18 FINALISTS

Taylor Wallbank, Rhiannon Cooper, Alfred Fuimaono, Tayla Alexander, Thomas Røshol, Jasmine Jessen, Emma Jones, Breony Bearman, Sarah Mileham, Jess Webber, Ridge Ponini, Samuel McKeever, Olga Shanina

About the Nicholas Tarling Aria Competition:

Founded in 2023 in collaboration with the Manukau Symphony Orchestra, the Nicholas Tarling Aria Competition is dedicated to showcasing exceptional singing talent in New Zealand, with a particular focus on the South Auckland area. Established to honour the legacy of Professor Nicholas Tarling, a world-renowned historian of Southeast Asia and a passionate opera lover, the competition is a beacon for emerging artists, providing a platform for their artistic exposure, and contributing to the rich tapestry of Aotearoa’s musical culture.

