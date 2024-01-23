Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auckland Anniversary Weekend Sparks With Blitz Metal Fest 2024

Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Act Up Entertainment

Brace yourselves, metal enthusiasts, as Blitz Metal Fest returns to Auckland on January 28, 2024, during Auckland Anniversary Weekend.

Blitz Metal Fest promises an unparalleled celebration of Metal in Tāmaki Makaurau. With doors opening at 4:00 pm, the festival caters to both early birds and night owls, offering a relentless night of metal mayhem until 4:00 am.

At 5:00 pm, nine powerhouse metal bands, including headliner Just One Fix, take the stage. Just One Fix, led by dynamic vocalist Riccardo Ball, will debut their latest single, "Gods & Devils." Their 40-minute set will showcase four tracks from the new EP, three of which are brand-new releases.

Riccardo Ball shares insights into the upcoming performance: "We are playing four tracks from our new EP, three of them you won’t have heard before!" The single "Gods & Devils" explores the philosophy of Denis Diderot, delivering a powerful message about freedom and independence.

Blitz Metal Fest unites established acts and contributes to the local metal scene, showcasing diverse talents. The lineup includes Just One Fix, Headroller, Teraset, House Of Ousey, Monolith, Brackenwood Coven, Talismer (Tauranga), If It Bleeds, and Forsworn, playing the upstairs live music venue, Dead Witch. These bands will bring their distinctive styles to the stage, creating an unforgettable experience for metal enthusiasts.

Just One Fix will take the stage at 11:30 pm as the final act, concluding their performance at 12:10 am.

Andrew Treeby from ACT UP Entertainment, the event organizer, emphasizes the festival's focus on an intimate and personal experience with one stage. The festival will feature Metal DJs downstairs including Party Moth, The Doctor, Eclectic Wizard, Lucyfer, InAgony, and Drew Bang, spinning thunderous beats in the main bar until 4:00 am.

Safety and inclusivity are paramount. The organizers, along with Ding Dong Lounge and Dead Witch, enforce a zero-tolerance policy against bullying and harassment, ensuring a secure environment.

Early bird presales for Blitz Metal Fest 2024 are available now at www.dingdongloungenz.com. Priced at just $15, this is an opportunity to witness nine incredible bands and experience the relentless energy of DJ sets, all for less than $2 each. The festival is strictly R18, so secure your tickets now for a night of metal mayhem on January 28, 2024. Door sales are $15 before 5 pm or $20 after 5 pm.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this incredible event and celebrate Auckland Anniversary Weekend in true metal fashion. Let the metal madness of Blitz Metal Fest 2024 begin! Please note that the live bands will conclude their performances at midnight.

