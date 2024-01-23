Auckland Choral Presents ‘SING’

Date and time: Sunday 18 February 5.00pm

Venue: Auckland Town Hall

Ticket prices: FREE!

Go to www.moshtix.co.nz and reserve your place

Come to the Town Hall and sing alongside Auckland’s largest choir to a delightful blend of timeless choral classics and more recent chart-toppers.

Join us for a FREE, fun, and short afternoon concert that welcomes everyone – no need to fret about your singing ability! Just bring your enthusiasm and your friends for a heartwarming singing experience, designed to unite the people of Auckland in an uplifting community gathering.

Our one-hour programme will feature popular choral favourites, including excerpts from Handel’s Messiah, as we invite everyone to participate and ‘sing along’ to tunes they have heard before in a relaxed and informal setting.

This year’s concert will include special appearances by the young opera sensation Tayla Alexander and the legendary guitarist Gray Bartlett. Back by popular demand after their mesmerising performance last year, we are thrilled to welcome The Cloud Children’s Choir.

Don’t miss this remarkable opportunity to sing alongside Auckland Choral!

Auckland Choral

The Cloud Children’s Choir

Tayla Alexander soprano

Gray Bartlett guitar

Rosemary Barnes piano

Michael Bell organ

Jack Bourke MC

Uwe Grodd conductor

