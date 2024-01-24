Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Advantages Of Outdoor Education For Children: The Duke Of Edinburgh's Hillary Award In New Zealand

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Fabric Digital

In New Zealand, the Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award plays a crucial role in the realm of outdoor education for children, shaping their development in profound ways. This program, deeply rooted in the ethos of Sir Edmund Hillary's legacy of adventure and community service, offers young New Zealanders unique opportunities to explore and grow.

The program's growing global appeal, evident from record participation in the UK with over half a million young people in 2022/23, is mirrored in New Zealand, where it aligns perfectly with the country's love for the outdoors and commitment to youth development. The Award’s framework, incorporating Voluntary Service, Physical Recreation, Skills, and Adventurous Journey sections, along with a Gold Residential Project, offers a comprehensive development pathway.

The Gold Award, in particular, requires a residential project that fosters a sense of community and personal development. Participants engage in meaningful activities, from environmental restoration projects to leadership roles in various camps, embodying the spirit of Sir Edmund Hillary.

The social impacts of the Hillary Award in New Zealand are far-reaching. Participants develop healthier lifestyles, gain increased social awareness, and build essential skills such as discipline, leadership, and communication. This not only enhances their personal growth but also increases their employability and readiness for future careers.

The program fosters community cohesion and environmental stewardship. Through voluntary service, participants develop a deep connection with their communities, promoting social cohesion. The Adventurous Journeys cultivate a love for the environment and active participation in conservation efforts.

The Hillary Award in New Zealand benefits from a strong network of partners and sponsors, ensuring its accessibility to a wide range of young people. This network includes governmental bodies and non-profit organisations, making the program inclusive and impactful.

Businesses like Social Nature Movement play a vital role in this landscape. As a business facilitating the Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award journeys, Social Nature Movement contributes significantly to promoting outdoor education and the holistic development of New Zealand's youth. They offer experiences that resonate with New Zealand's diverse natural settings while fostering environmental responsibility and community engagement.

The Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award in New Zealand, inspired by Sir Edmund Hillary's values, is more than just an outdoor education program. It is a catalyst for personal growth, community building, and environmental stewardship, with businesses like Social Nature Movement at the forefront of delivering these transformative experiences.

© Scoop Media

