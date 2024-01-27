Summer Vibes And Music Alive And Kicking In Taupō

The Summer Concert Tour has kicked off with a crowd of over 13,000 making the most of an awesome day in the Central North Island and an incredible line up of international artists at the Taupō Summer Concert, cementing once again the Summer Concert Tour as a favourite on peoples live music calendars.

Getting the day underway was local Taupō band, SONOROUS, who with the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of people which they don’t normally get the chance to do, got the crowd warmed up for and awesome line up of four international artists, all headliners in their own right – PSEUDO ECHO, COLLECTIVE SOUL, TEXAS and SIMPLE MINDS.

PSEUDO ECHO were originally scheduled to play at the 2021 Summer Concert Tour, and took to the stage to get the afternoon of live international music underway. Having pioneered the eighties with their avant-garde look and electro sound, their set list didn’t disappoint, and included hits like their No.1 single Funky Town, as well as A Beat For You, Listening and the unmistakable Send Me An Angel.

Next up, COLLECTIVE SOUL a formidable five-piece rock band out of the states, brought their awesome chemistry of live rock to the Taupō Amphitheatre, with their indelible set of classics including The World I Know, Shine, December and Where The River Flows.

Scottish band, TEXAS were next on the bill. Having formed back in 1986, they’re still fronted by founding member Sharleen Spiteri, and after having received rave reviews at Glastonbury 2023, it was clear to see they’ve bought that same energy with them to New Zealand, punching out their 80’s and 90’s sounds including I Don’t Want A Lover, Say What You Want, Black Eyed Boy and Summer Son.

The electric atmosphere of the Summer Concert Tour afternoon show came to a climax with one of the world’s most recognisable and formidable bands, SIMPLE MINDS. Having not visited New Zealand since 2017, the Summer Concert Tour is the first leg of a huge worldwide tour for Simple Minds, who after New Zealand, head for shows in Australia and Dubai, before a stadium tour of shows in the UK and Europe. Concert goers were treated to hit after hit from their huge repertoire of songs dating back to the 80’s, with the unmistakable Don’t You (Forget About Me), Waterfront, Promised You A Miracle and Alive & Kicking just a few that they performed across their one and a half hour set.

Amanda Calvert, CEO of Greenstone Entertainment comments, “Today’s Taupō Summer Concert has been right up there with one of the best. The artists and their music are amazing. It’s made extra special this year with three of the four international performances all having female drummers, a first for the Summer Concert Tour. We love the fond memories that we’re able to create for concert goers, and receiving all the wonderful stories that our fans share with us as to why they come back year after year to celebrate these incredible days of live music entertainment. Taupo was a great kick off to the tour and with shows still to come in both Hamilton and Queenstown, we hope that people who couldn’t make it today will join us at one of the two remaining concerts”.

Tickets for both the Summer Concert – Claudelands Oval, Hamilton (Sunday 28 January) and next weekend’s Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert, Queenstown (Saturday 3 February) are still available and can be purchased at www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz or at the gate on the day.

