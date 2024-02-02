Prime Video Reveals Release Date And First Look Images For Third Series Of UK Original Clarkson’s Farm

Prime Video is offering viewers the first glimpse of the highly anticipated third series of UK Original Clarkson’s Farm.

Audiences can expect in-depth, authentic, and unexpected trials and tribulations as Jeremy, Lisa, Kaleb, Gerald, and Cheerful Charlie tackle the ever-unpredictable world of British farming. The series will launch on 3 May worldwide on Prime Video.

The third series of Clarkson’s Farm finds Diddly Squat facing some seriously daunting challenges. The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.

Jeremy urgently needs to come up with creative new ways of making ends meet, so hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land - thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat. This triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer.

Someone new arrives to Diddly Squat, which puts Kaleb's nose out of joint – as well as the returning characters all working to help Jeremy’s farming ambitions come to fruition.

Clarkson’s Farm is produced by Expectation and is executive produced by Peter Fincham and Andy Wilman. Zoe Brewer is director of production and Peter Richardson is series producer. Production has also commenced on a fourth series of the Prime Video UK Original Clarkson’s Farm.

