Kids Arts Festival 2024 – Oceans & Origins

This April, the eagerly anticipated Kids Arts Festival returns to West Auckland, set to enchant families with a captivating exploration of Oceans and Origins. Recognised as one of the largest events of its kind in Aotearoa, this signature festival promises a day of immersive experiences that celebrate the wonders of the ocean, migration stories, and the profound connections people share with the sea.

Themed around the vast and magical realms of Oceans and Origins, Kids Arts Festival 2024 aims to cultivate awareness and appreciation for our oceans and their ecosystems, alongside the origin and migration stories of peoples and creatures alike.

At its heart, Kids Arts Festival centers around a bustling hub of FREE whānau-friendly Art-making Stations, designed and delivered by Corban Estate Arts Centre's renowned Schools’ Education team, along with resident artists and friends. A range of other well-known organisations and attractions from across Tāmaki Makaurau will also be there, providing a wide range of fun experiences for visitors of all ages.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As an integral part of the festival program, local schools are invited to participate in the West Auckland Schools Art Exhibition, featuring an array of visual artworks by students from Years 0 to 10. Providing a public platform for tamariki to showcase their creative talents, visitors are treated to viewing the fledgling careers of Aotearoa’s future up and coming young artists.

In addition, the Kids Arts Festival Performance Stage provides students and community groups with their time to shine, by presenting their own interpretations of the Oceans and Origins theme to a captivated audience through dance, theatre or musical performance. Visitors can also expect a fun line-up of kids’ entertainment from some well-known local personalities on stage throughout the day.

Running from 10am-3pm, families can look forward to a day filled with creativity, while tummies are filled at either the on-site cafe the Coffee Studio serving up delicious ethical, seasonal fare; or from a range of visiting food trucks for those looking to buy. There’s also plenty of room for bring-your-own picnics that are more than welcome across Corban Estate’s spacious park-like grounds.

At the end of the day, children will delight in taking home a collection of wonderful creations and minds full of new understanding for our environment and rich cultural histories. And, for the very first time, this year an interactive Kids Arts Festival Activity Book and Souvenir Art Kit will be available for sale in the Gallery Shop, allowing visitors to continue their creative journey with sustainable resources they can easily find at home, or as great gifts for those able to attend the festival in person.

This free community event is driven by Corban Estate Arts Centre's dedication to enriching arts and culture experiences that build community, champion cultural diversity, and underscore the importance of environmental sustainability.

Volunteers aged 16+ are still needed to join our wonderful Kids Arts Festival Volunteer Team and will benefit greatly from the rich community experience, receiving a certificate of appreciation, lunch provided on the day and a limited-edition Kids Arts Festival T-shirt and apron to take home. To register your interest in volunteering please email becky@ceac.org.nz today.

Bring the whole family along to Kids Arts Festival 2024 for a day of creativity and let the magic of Oceans and Origins take you on a journey of exploration and discovery together.

Pleaseclick hereto view a selection of images

ABOUT CORBAN ESTATE ARTS CENTRE:

Set within beautiful park-like grounds in the heart of Henderson, Waitākere,Corban Estate Arts Centreis one of Aotearoa’s largest thriving arts centres based on historic grounds of the former Corbans Winery.

Home to over thirty artists’ studios and acclaimed arts organisations; a unique collection of venues for hire; a Gallery Shop and popular Coffee Studio Café, the jewel in the crown is the Homestead Galleries which are situated in the original Corban Homestead which celebrated its 100thAnniversary in 2023.

Offering regular arts workshops for adults, youth and children, as well as a highly regarded Schools’ Education programme, Corban Estate Arts Centre is a haven for local community to enjoy the enriching combination of arts, culture and heritage, proudly serving as kaitiaki for one of Tāmaki Makaurau’s significant historical legacies.

The Homestead Galleries and Gallery Shop are open Monday to Saturday from 10am-4pm (closed on public holidays).

Saturday 6 April, 10am – 3pm at Corban Estate, 2 Mt Lebanon Lane, Henderson, Auckland.

© Scoop Media

