Auckland Phil Throws Open Its Digital Doors With New Virtual Experience

With a click of your mouse, you can now be transported to an interactive 3D view of the Auckland Philharmonia on the Auckland Town Hall stage or take a virtual tour of this historic venue. This experience was generated using 3D mapping of the orchestra’s home in the Auckland Town Hall and is thought to be the first of its kind offered by an orchestra anywhere in the world.

From wherever you are, simply head to aucklandphil.nz for a virtual tour of an Auckland Philharmonia concert in the majestic Auckland Town Hall, meet the musicians and instruments of the orchestra through a bird’s eye interactive 3D view of the stage, and hear special digital performances by the orchestra.

Auckland Philharmonia’s new digital experience provides an engaging and accessible way for people of all ages and musical knowledge to connect with music and the orchestra. The website enhancements are designed to introduce new audiences to the orchestra, remove barriers to those who are unsure what to expect at its Auckland Town Hall concerts and enhance the experience of those more familiar with the orchestra.

Auckland Philharmonia’s Chief Executive, Diana Weir, says, “The Auckland Town Hall is a special place where Aucklanders from all backgrounds and tastes can come together to experience their symphony orchestra. We're excited to leverage this new digital experience to provide greater access and opportunities for individuals from all walks of life to engage with the Auckland Philharmonia.

“Whether our virtual interactive tour is being used by students in a classroom, or a local resident considering attending a free concert, we're thrilled to share the experience of our beautiful venue and our orchestra with the wider community – both online and in person."

The digital experience was designed and created by Insight Creative, one of New Zealand’s leading creative agencies, utilising 3D mapping of the Auckland Town Hall by Wyreframe. The physical mapping itself took only a couple of hours to complete and went from the Queen Street entrance of the building all the way to the Green Room backstage (via the Great Hall). This mapping information was then scanned and integrated into a stylised interactive perspective of the concert hall, rather than a photo realistic view.

Auckland Philharmonia’s new website, that houses the 3D experience, was designed by Insight Creative and built by Tilt Digital.

Steven Giannoulis, Insight Creative’s Managing Director says, “We wanted visitors to the website to have the multi-sensory, immersive experience that seeing Auckland Philharmonia live offers. We’re delighted with the final result and the window it opens for audiences to engage and explore our city’s amazing orchestra."

Diana Weir adds, "We're grateful to our partners for helping us launch this innovative feature to increase access to, and engagement with, Auckland's orchestra. Specifically, we thank Auckland Live, our website partners Insight Creative and Tilt Digital, and our donors who supported this project.”

Discover the Auckland Philharmonia’s new digital experience at aucklandphil.nz.

