Heartfelt Play One Way Out Hits Hamilton

Love, loss, life and the turmoil of being trapped in your head and a bathroom or two, there's only one way out…

Aspiring playwright Emily Costello is premiering her first play, One Way Out, at the Meteor Theatre on March 15th &16th. One Way Out follows 20-something-year-old Samantha (played by Costello) as she leaves her home in the United States to study and live in the UK. She’s given some shocking news while she’s far away from her family and friends. Throughout the play, Samantha meets a young woman named Kirra (played by Noelle Savill) who attempts to help Samantha deal with her emotions.

One Way Out pulls inspiration from real events and a time in Costello’s life when her grandfather was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Costello comments “I was very close to my grandfather. When he passed away that was the first time I truly felt grief. He was an incredible man who worked hard in his career but also put time and effort into his passion for music and playing the saxophone. I’m continuously inspired by him to pursue my creative projects and I hope this play would make him proud.”

Noelle Savill plays opposite Costello’s character. Savill has been involved in theatre for many years. She has most recently performed in productions such as Legally Blonde at Morninsville Theatre, Young Frankenstein with Hamilton Musical Theatre, and Grease at Clarence St Theatre. Savill says “One Way Out is an inspirational piece of work that is relatable to everyone. I am thrilled to be a part of this production and incredibly proud of Emily for writing and producing this piece. Words can't express the gratitude I feel to be involved in bringing my friend's work to life.”

Local playwright and director Melanie Allison is directing One Way Out. Allison has directed several of her own creative works including Lovecats and Nowhere, Baby. Costello mentioned what it’s been like working with Allison and putting together an original play. “At first, it was nerve-wracking to give up creative control. But it’s been such a positive and collaborative experience. As a director Melanie has brought so many insightful and astute ideas I would have never thought of. Melanie, Noelle, Ben, Andre and Hannah are all amazing to work with.”

will be running at The Meteor Theatre on Friday, March 15th and Saturday, March 16th at 7 pm. Tickets are $20 General Admission. Further information and tickets are available at

themeteor.co.nz

.

