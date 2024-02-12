Historical First As 68th New Zealand Grand Prix To Be Contested At Cromwell’s Highlands Motorsport

When: 16-18 February 2024

Where: Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell

Cromwell’s population will again swell with the arrival of international and local contenders for the 2024 Super Sprint MotorSport New Zealand Championship series – headlined by the contesting of the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix.

One of only two officially sanctioned Grand Prix events outside Formula One, the New Zealand event dates back to 1950.

Previous winners include Sir Stirling Moss, Graham Hill, Sir Jackie Stewart, Chris Amon, Keke Rosberg, Ken Smith, Liam Lawson, Shane van Gisbergen and most recently Netherlands Laurens van Hoepen.

Contested by the Toyota FT-60 cars competing for the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship (CTFROC) it is the title deciding fifth of five rounds for the 2024 season.

The weekend also includes a first visit of the new generation V8 TA2 Muscle Car series and the trans-Tasman title decider. Eight Australian cars and eight New Zealand cars will race for the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy.

Also in support will be a return of the Summerset GT New Zealand Championship series, the Toyota 86 Championship and Nexen Mazda Racing series.

Other action will include demonstration runs of the Shane van Gisbergen/Richie Stanaway 2023 Bathurst winning Camaro, alongside Tony Quinn’s Aston Martin Vulcan and the 2006 Audi Sport DTM car at the hands of Greg Murphy.

A total of five categories will fill the Highlands Motorsport Park.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship (CTFROC)

Summerset GT New Zealand Championship

Toyota 86 Championship

Nexen Mazda Racing Series

TA2 Muscle Cars (Dodge, Chev, Mustang new-generation Trans-Am)

Each category has practice sessions on the Friday.

Qualifying and racing starts on Saturday, continuing through to the Sunday afternoon – with the weekend concluding New Zealand Grand Prix race from 4:48pm

Ticketing available from https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/supersprint-GP-highlands-feb2024

© Scoop Media

