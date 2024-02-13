Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealanders Among The Happiest In The World With Their Partners / Spouses

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 9:05 am
Press Release: Ipsos

According to Ipsos’ recent Global Love Life Satisfaction poll across 31 countries, New Zealand shows noteworthy results in love, relationships, and romantic satisfaction, which stand out when compared to the rest of the world.

The Ipsos Global Love Life Satisfaction survey reveals how New Zealanders' love lives and relationships compare with 30 other countries.

The survey revealed that a significant 88% of New Zealanders are content with their relationships with their partners or spouses. This rate surpasses the global average of 83%, placing New Zealand alongside countries like Thailand (92%), the Netherlands (91%), Indonesia, Malaysia, and Peru (each at 88%).

In addition, 78% of New Zealanders report feeling loved, exceeding the global average of 74%. The sense of feeling loved increases to 82% among those in relationships, for single people it’s 68%.

When it comes to satisfaction in their romantic and sexual lives, 60% of New Zealanders expressed contentment, slightly below the global average of 62%. The highest rates of satisfaction were found in Mexico and India (both at 76%).

The study also highlighted generational differences, with millennials leading global satisfaction levels in their romantic and sexual lives (67%). Meanwhile, Generation Z, Generation X and Baby Boomers reported slightly lower satisfaction levels.

Marital status also influenced the results, with partnered individuals (74%) reporting more satisfaction than their single counterparts (52%) in their romantic and sexual lives.

