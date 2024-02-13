Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Comedian Marshall Lorenzo Defeats Depression With Delusion In The New Sketch Comedy Show ‘Baby Gorgeous’

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Bats Theatre

Award-winning comedian Marshall Lorenzo (Canada’s Drag Race, The Sketchersons) is definitely not thirty-nine, he’s for sure not pudged-up and he’s certainly not battling crippling depression. Why? Because he’s goddamn ‘Baby Gorgeous’. After thirteen years of performing award-winning sketch comedy in Toronto, Canada, he’s back on his home turf to spread rampant hilarious lies and disinformation about his weight, finances, and whether or not he’s ever fully read a whole book.

‘Baby Gorgeous’ opens from February 22nd to the 24th, and is featured as part of NZ Fringe.

It took three years post-pandemic to figure out how to undo the damage done from embracing a mole-rat persona, but Marshall Lorenzo found the cure: unbridled delusion. Directed by Carly Heffernan (Artistic Director The Second City) This show is not about embracing your flaws, it’s about burying them in Skims™ and chugging a wine - all through the lens of sharp and polished (queer) sketch comedy. Sketch is still a rarity in New Zealand (only a handful of shows a year!) and Marshall Lorenzo is uniquely positioned to highlight, elevate and encourage Kiwi comedians to drag this art form into the mainstream.


“(Marshall Lorenzo) blew me away with sketches that were clear, had a point of view, felt true to their experience… and of course were gut-bustingly funny.” 
- Glenn Sumi, Now Magazine.

