Silver Ferns Head Coach Role To Be An Open Process



Netball New Zealand (NNZ), in consultation with Dame Noeline Taurua, has decided to launch a recruitment process for the position of head coach of the Silver Ferns.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie stated that after thorough discussions with Taurua and post-event evaluations, they collectively determined that opening the position of head coach to the market was the most appropriate step.

“We believe for the integrity of our sport, it is essential to open up the position of Silver Ferns coach to applicants and this decision was taken after extensive deliberations,” Wyllie said.

“We will begin the recruitment process immediately inviting applications for the Silver Ferns coach position.

“This is the beginning of another four-year cycle, and it is imperative for our sport that we are transparent in our search for the best person to guide the Silver Ferns in coming years.”

To ensure a thorough and transparent process, NNZ will engage Board members, player representatives, leadership and independent experts.

Taurua, who is contracted with NNZ until the end of February, has said she will reapply for the role and felt the process was the right decision to make.

“It is a privilege to coach the Silver Ferns and as I have always maintained and believe, I am a guardian of the role. It’s not mine to own. I talk to players about accountability and taking ownership of doing your job,” she said.

“It is important to me, that my integrity is upheld, our sport does what’s right and we back the process to ensure the best candidate prevails.

“Nations Cup demonstrated the potential of this Silver Ferns team. This opportunity presents to those coaches, who have a history of consistent success at the high performance level, and feel they have what it takes to move this team forward.

“Netball NZ is leading the way in regards to this process. These types of opportunities at the front end of the cycle don’t come around too often. Coaches need to back themselves, similar to what we expect from players. That competitive attitude must drive the Silver Ferns way for the future.”

Wyllie said an announcement on who will coach the Silver Ferns is expected to be made early April with the Ferns not back on court until the Taini Jamison Trophy series in September.

