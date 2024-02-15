Tiki Taane Performs Inaugural ‘Jam On The Tram’ Free Concert For City

FEB 15th: In a ‘money can’t buy experience’ Ōtautahi Christchurch has the chance to hop aboard the Heritage tram for an exclusive concert, or watch live as the first ever Jam on the Tram rock-and-rolls around the city this Tuesday 20th February.

Christchurch listen up — a free gig is coming to a street corner near you. Days out from the Electric Avenue music festival held at Christchurch’s North Hagley Park, Tiki Taane will play a free live acoustic performance from the iconic Christchurch Tram this Tuesday 20th February.

“How insanely cool is this? I am incredibly honoured to play this uniquely fun and playful gig for the people of Ōtautahi Christchurch,” says Tiki Taane, official Jam on the Tram test subject. “Christchurch has always been the underground, unofficial home of Aotearoa Drum & Bass and has a booming dance music scene so being the first to perform a ‘Jam on the Tram’ and getting the city amped up for Electric Avenue next Saturday will be epic,” Taane says.

The inaugural live solo acoustic performance will visit key destinations around the city including the Terrace, New Regent Street, and the Arts Centre in its hour-long loop around the city. Local tourism business Christchurch Attractions are providing a heritage tramcar with open-air capacity for the occasion.

“Christchurch Attractions have a deep connection to the iconic destinations and hot spots around Christchurch and we are proud show off our vibrant and revitalised playful city. We are always looking at creative ways to activate our amenities so supporting Electric Avenue in giving festivalgoers another chance to see Tiki, a taonga of the New Zealand music industry, in an experience that is very much a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is too good to pass up,” says Marty Byrne, Christchurch Attractions CEO.

Electric Avenue, held annually on the last Saturday of summer, brings some of the world’s most acclaimed artists to Christchurch in New Zealand’s largest one day music festival. Headliners from previous years include international renowned acts such as Flume, Rudimental, Dizzee Rascal alongside many other up-and-coming artists.

“In 2024, Electric Avenue celebrates its ninth year at Hagley Park February 24th and continues to bring some of the world’s most acclaimed electronic and dance musicians in from around the world, and this summer is no different,” says Team Event Director, Callam Mitchell. “Building on the success of last year, we have lured the headlining Chemical Brothers in for a one-show-only appearance down under, alongside Kiwi favourites Six60, Shapeshifter, LAB, Synthony and so many more. Hagley Park is the perfect location to hold this festival and we love how Christchurch really get in behind the local acts.” Mitchell concludes.

Last year’s event sold out with a record 37,842 attendees. Critically, 47% of ticket holders came from outside the region generating close to 40,000 visitor nights in the city. Additionally, there was $5,613,848 of visitor expenditure attributed to the event, at an average of $313 per visitor.

“ChristchurchNZ invests in major events like Electric Avenue that are proven to generate significant positive economic impact for Christchurch,” says ChristchurchNZ Head of Major Events Karena Finnie. “To have Tiki Taane join us days earlier and play this free concert for the city is another proof point of how major events generate more positive outcomes for the city. It is an incredibly fun and playful experience, and we endear forthcoming visiting artists to take up the opportunity and give back to the people of Christchurch in the future,” Finnie concludes.

For a chance to win a double pass on the exclusive ‘Jam on the Tram’ tram, enter the competition via ChristchurchNZ’s page:

https://www.christchurchnz.com/terms-of-use/competition-terms-and-conditions/jam-on-the-tram-with-tiki-tane-social-competition#form

