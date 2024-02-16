Unveiling The Shadows Of Incel Ideology: 'blackpill' Takes The Stage

Wellington, New Zealand – A provocative new verbatim solo play, blackpill, written and directed by Rachel McLean and performed by Sean Burnett Dugdale-Martin, is set to challenge audiences at BATS Theatre this March. This bold production delves deep into the online incel (involuntary celibate) communities, presenting a narrative that is as disturbing as it is darkly humourous, revealing the stark realities of a digital subculture steeped in misogyny and violence.

blackpill, navigates the complex digital terrain where incel ideology flourishes, pulling verbatim dialogues from forums that echo with hatred for women and an intense sense of isolation. The play is a raw, unfiltered examination of how online extremism can translate into real-world terror, shedding light on the allure these ideologies hold for young men and pondering the difficult pathways to deradicalisation.

Rachel McLean's work is a timely reflection on the rise of divisive figures like Andrew Tate and Jordan Peterson, and the enduring challenge of combating entrenched views on masculinity and feminism. McLean highlights the importance of addressing the radicalisation pipeline that begins with popular social media platforms and culminates in extremist forums, emphasising the urgent need for actionable solutions to prevent acts of violence.

Through a narrative that is both compelling and confrontational, blackpill invites audiences to engage in an act of radical empathy. It challenges prevailing reactions of disgust and rejection towards incels, advocating instead for a community-based approach to addressing the root causes of their radicalisation. The play underscores the importance of understanding and empathy in combating the isolation and mental health issues that incel ideologies exacerbate.

Angus Lindsay, a leading authority on the incel subculture and supporter of Rachel McLean's production, praises the play's ability to address the unjust standards of dominant masculinity and the societal factors contributing to the struggles faced by young men. Lindsay, author of the first academic study in Aotearoa New Zealand on the incel subculture, commends blackpill for skillfully weaving together themes of masculinity, violence, patriarchy, online extremism, and societal disconnection.

We invite you to be part of this crucial dialogue by attending a performance of blackpill at BATS Theatre. This play is a stepping stone towards understanding the nuanced challenges of combating online extremism and fostering a society that prioritises empathy and inclusion over rejection and division.

Show Dates: March 5th to March 9th, 9pm

Venue: BATS Theatre - The Studio, 1 Kent Terrace, Mount Victoria, Wellington

Tickets: $18-$22. Book Your Tickets Now at BATS Theatre's website (bats.co.nz) or by calling the box office at 04 802 4175.

In an effort to navigate the sensitive and potentially polarising subject matter with the utmost care, blackpill approaches its themes with a blend of critical insight and compassionate storytelling. The play aims to shed light on the very real struggles of those caught in the web of incel ideology, as well as the harm that they can cause—offering a perspective that is both critical and empathetic. It's a testament to the power of theatre to tackle difficult conversations and encourage a deeper understanding of complex social issues.

