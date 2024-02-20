Coterie Announced As Headline Act For Night Of Champions

Coterie, winners of the prestigious Best New Artist award at the 2023 Rolling Stone Aotearoa awards, will headline the Night of Champions afterparty at Cambridge Raceway on Friday April 12.

The band of four brothers, who were born in New Zealand and raised in Western Australia, were the first band signed to Six60’s music label Massive Records.

The band has over 30 million streams, four NZ Gold records and their breakout hit “Cool It Down” reached platinum status in 2022, they’ve toured with Six60, Lime Cordiale, The Cat Empire and Sublime across Australasia and the United Kingdom and they completed a sold out tour of New Zealand in January of this year.

“We’re excited to have Coterie joining us for the Night of Champions,” Cambridge Raceway CEO Dave Branch said. “They’re such an exciting up and coming group and even though they’re based in Australia they’re from New Zealand and their music has a real Kiwi flavour, which will slot in perfectly with the trans-Tasman vibe of the evening.”

The announcement coincides with tickets for the Night of Champions going on sale to the public.

“We have three areas available for the general public at a range of price points this year,” Branch said.

First release General Admission tickets are $50.00, while the new Champions Lawn area with dedicated bar and food truck has a first release price of $95.00 and the premium hospitality option available to the public of the Cambridge Lounge set at $120.00.

Billed as Cambridge’s biggest party, the Night of Champions features NZ’s richest harness race, the $1 million The Race by Grins and the inaugural running of the world’s first slot race for trotters, the TAB Trot worth $575,000 and a party atmosphere which will be highlighted by the post racing performance of Coterie.

Branch said that he is expecting the demand for tickets to be high with plenty of interest in the event already.

“The two feature races are shaping up to be outstanding,” he said. “We have three of Australia’s best trotters confirmed for the TAB Trot in Queen Elidia, Just Believe and Callmethebreeze who will no doubt be met by New Zealand’s best.

The Race by Grins has Merlin and Better Eclipse confirmed and some really good horses under negotiation for the remaining slots.”

More information about and tickets for the Night of Champions are available at www.nightofchampions.nz.

