Tofiga, NZ’s Humble King Of Comedy Announces A Brand New Live Show Performing One Night Only In Tāmaki Makaurau

Tofiga Fepulea’i, has graced screens and stages across Aotearoa and beyond for more than two decades and this April will bring his brand new show ‘I Love You Full Speed No Breaks’ to Auckland's Kiri Te Kanawa theatre for one night only.

Off the back of a run of sold out shows across Australia and his sell out show at the 2021 NZ International Comedy Festival, Tofiga will be joined on stage by two more of the world’s top Samoan/NZ stand up comedians, James Nokise and Bubbah. Tickets go on sale from 9am Friday via Ticketmaster and tapliveevents.com.

"I'm absolutely stoked to bring my brand new show to Tāmaki Makaurau and can't wait to perform live again in the beautiful Kiri Te Kanawa" says Tofiga Fepulea’i.

A truly beloved figure in the Pasifika community, Tofiga has delighted generations of audiences with his standup comedic genius, acting, musicianship and broadcasting skills. Tofiga first rose to stardom as one half of the iconic The Laughing Samoans, alongside Etuati Ete. Tofiga’s inspirations are drawn from his old-school upbringing in Samoa, his experiences as a Pacific Islander in New Zealand, and his transition into fatherhood with three young teenage sons.

James Nokise was awarded NZ’s highest comedy honour, The Fred in 2021. He hilariously speaks truth to power by digging into politics, everyday life and growing up as the son of a Minster. Nokise is also an acclaimed theatre maker, playwright, columnist and renowned social commentator.

Bubbah is a Samoan-New Zealand, Māngere-proud comedian with a wicked sense of humour and no filter. Easily recognised from Taskmaster NZ, Double Parked, Duckrockers, Guy Montgomery's Guy Mont-Spelling Bee and as the iconic Tina from Tuners, Bubbah has been selling out shows in her backyard and in theatres in Tamaki.

‘I Love You Full Speed No Breaks’ is proudly presented by TAP Live Events, a new champion of NZ comedy aiming to raise the bar of live comedy experiences for both performances and audiences, led by founders Tim Batt and Paul Link.

