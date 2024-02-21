Back With Impact: Marcus Daniell To Donate 50% Of Final Year Winnings To Charity

One of New Zealand’s most successful tennis stars, Marcus Daniell, has announced a groundbreaking pledge to donate 50 percent of his winnings from his final year on tour to high-impact charities aimed at combating the climate crisis, alleviating extreme poverty and improving animal welfare.

After a two-year hiatus due to serious knee injuries, the 34-year-old is back in action and has his sights set on a strong end to his career at marquee tournaments including the French Open, Wimbledon, the US Open and a shot at the Paris Olympics in July.

But this year Daniell is playing for far more than Olympic glory. After committing to donating at least 10 percent of his annual winnings to effective charity organisations in 2021, Daniell has raised the bar and will now give half of his winnings to high-impact charities, setting a new precedent for athlete-led charitable initiatives.

Based on a goal of USD $100,000, this commitment could:

Protect ~28,000 humans from the most devastating diseases and malnutrition

Protect ~138,000 animals from the most torturous living conditions imaginable

Mitigate ~12,500 tonnes of CO2e from the environment, making the world a healthier place to live

Daniell said: “I’m incredibly excited to make my final year on tour a successful one and finish on a high, but it’ll be even more rewarding knowing that my on-court success will have a direct impact off the court by contributing to amazing charities who provide the biggest impact for people, animals and the planet.

“As athletes, we have an amazing opportunity to use the power of sport for good and engage fans to help make the world a better place. My hope is that this commitment will inspire both fans and fellow athletes to consider the impact we can collectively achieve.”

As the Founder of High Impact Athletes, Daniell mobilises professional athletes towards the most effective, evidence-based charities in the world, focusing on extreme poverty, animal welfare and environmental impact.

Created in 2020, the organisation already boasts a star-studded lineup of more than 200 athletes from around the world who have committed to becoming champions for change, including fellow tennis player Stefanos Tsistipas, Black Cap Lockie Ferguson, golfer Ryan Fox and boxer David Nyika.

In partnership with Momentum, an AI-driven fundraising platform, Daniell has also introduced an innovative way for fans to contribute, enabling donations tied to his on-court performance throughout the season.

By pledging 10 cents for each point, fans can expect to donate around $100 by the end of the year across Daniell’s 10 events.

To sign up visit highimpactathletes.org/backwithimpact

