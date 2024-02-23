Pearl Jam Adds Second Auckland Show To Their Dark Matter World Tour

Following an incredible fan response to last week’s
announcement of the Dark Matter World Tour 2024, Pearl Jam
has today announced an additional show in
Auckland.
The group’s long-awaited ten-year return
will now include second night at Auckland’s Go Media
Stadium, Mt Smart on Sunday, November 10. First show on
Friday 8 November is now sold out. If you received a code,
your code is valid for the new show.
