Pearl Jam Adds Second Auckland Show To Their Dark Matter World Tour

Following an incredible fan response to last week’s announcement of the Dark Matter World Tour 2024, Pearl Jam has today announced an additional show in Auckland.

The group’s long-awaited ten-year return will now include second night at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart on Sunday, November 10. First show on Friday 8 November is now sold out. If you received a code, your code is valid for the new show.

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster.co.nz.

