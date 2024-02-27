First Teams Chosen For Te Matatini 2025 After A Weekend Of Kapa Haka

Twelve kapa haka groups across Aotearoa have qualified for the national Te Matatini Festival after a weekend of regional competitions were held in Mātaatua (Bay of Plenty), Ngāti Kahungunu (Hawke’s Bay) and Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui (top of the South Island).

The regionals kick-started the kapa haka season with a display of dynamic performances and the sharing of topical stories of song, haka and poi, that inspired the thousands of spectators who attended the three events.

The momentum will continue for the next three months, with nine more senior regional competitions scheduled, including a regional event on the Gold Coast in Australia. Once the regionals are completed, the final qualifying teams will represent their rohe at the biannual Te Matatini Festival, held in Ngāmotu/New Plymouth in February 2025.

Te Matatini chairperson, Tā (Sir) Herewini Parata, attended the Mātaatua regionals held in the Bay of Plenty coastal settlement of Tōrere. Reigning Te Matatini champions, Te Whānau ā Apanui, continued their success by winning first place in the Mātaatua region.

“It has been a great weekend for kapa haka,” says Tā Herewini. “You could feel the wairua (spirit) on the stage and amongst the crowd. Te ao Māori is alive and well.”

Other successful teams were Te Rangiura o Wairarapa, who were first in the Ngāti Kahungunu regionals in Tāmaki Nui a Rua/Dannevirke, and Te Kuru Marutea took the top spot in Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui’s competition held in Whakatu/Nelson.

Te Arawa in Rotorua and Te Kāhui Maunga in Te Hāwera are next to host regional competitions on March 8-9.

Six qualifying spots were available from Mātaatua, four in Ngāti Kahungunu and two in Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui.

The 12 groups from these regions set to take the stage at next year’s Te Matatini festival are:

Mātaatua

First place: Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau ā Apanui

Second place: Ōhinemataroa ki Ruatāhuna

Third equal: Tauira mai Tawhiti

Third equal: Te Taumata o Apanui

Fifth place: Ōpōtiki mai Tawhiti

Sixth place: Te Kapa Haka o Ruātoki

Ngāti Kahungunu

First place: Te Rangiura o Wairarapa

Second place: Te Rerenga Kōtuku

Third place: Te Kapa Haka o Kahungunu

Fourth place: Ngāti Ranginui

Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui

First place: Te Kuru Marutea

Second place: Kia Ngāwari

