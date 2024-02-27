Michael Hurst Is An Ass: Modern Retelling Of Ancient Classic Heads To Wellington

Giant Font presents

The Golden Ass

Adapted by Michael Hurst, with additional text by Fiona Samuel

Directed by Michael Hurst and John Gibson

After playing in more than 30 venues across the country, Michael Hurst brings a glorious dose of masterful storytelling to Wellington’s Circa Theatre with his latest show The Golden Ass, playing from 20 April – 11 May.

Coming at you full force via ancient Rome, Michael Hurst’s free-wheeling adaptation of the notorious original is a wild ride through a timeless world of bandits, goddesses, witches, circuses, sandals, slaves and sex. Laugh-out-loud funny and subversively philosophical, The Golden Ass is a tale of epic proportions, and a powerful plea for empathy in a world gone mad.

Ambitious young author Lucius travels to a strange town to research his book on Witchcraft. Full of his own importance, he is made to undergo a magical transformation that teaches him the perils of getting what you ask for. Turned to an ass, he now experiences the world anew in a string of hilarious and harrowing adventures, learning more as a donkey than he ever did as a man.

“An ass-stonishing tour de force... riveting, salacious and very funny.”

— Mike Mather, Stuff

The original, written almost 2,000 years ago by Apuleius, is the only Latin novel to survive in its entirety. In this riotous adaptation, Hurst, takes his audience on a wild ride, bringing a fresh and funny take on this fantastical, hilarious and sometimes terrifying tale.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Arts Laureate Michael Hurst ONZM is easily one of New Zealand’s most celebrated and successful stage and screen actors. His extensive career spanning more than four decades includes No Holds Bard, An Iliad, Hamlet, Macbeth, Chicago, The Life of Galileo, and most recently ATC’s King Lear. In this epic production, he is supported by writer Fiona Samuel (Bliss, Consent, Pike River) and original direction by composer John Gibson (The Trojan Women, Lysistrata).

“A marvellous, skilful performance. This is a show to watch out for.”

— Charlotte Grimshaw, NZ Listener

The Golden Ass plays

20 Apr – 11 May Preview 18 & 19 Apr

Circa One, Circa theatre

Tues – Thurs 6.30pm, Fri – Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm

$30 – $55

© Scoop Media

