86 Teams Qualify In National Lawn Bowls Mixed Pairs In Taranaki

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 8:13 pm
Press Release: Bowls New Zealand

A record 246 teams descended upon Taranaki to contest the Open National Mixed Pairs on perfect greens all around the province.

Twenty greens have been in use over the last two days, as teams strove to win the required four or more games out of six played.

86 teams were successful, including

Dean Gilshnan and Lisa White- who are the defending Champions.

A glance through the qualifiers reveals an embarrassment of talent, with a number of World, National and Centre titles holders

due to battle it out over the next two days of post section play.

Included amongst these are BlackJacks Sheldon Bagrie-Howley and Selina Goddard, the strong team of Kelvin Scott and Tayla Bruce,

the evergreen Gary Lawson and Wendy Jensen as well as New Zealand's three-time World Champion Peter Belliss MBE, who is playing with Reen Belliss- who was crowned the 2024 National Fours Champion just days ago.

Four rounds of post section play will be completed tomorrow, in order to find the quarter finalists.

Finals day will be held at the Paritutu Bowling Club on the 29th

of February from 8.30am, entry is free.

