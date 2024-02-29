Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Night Of The Arts Back For 2024

Thursday, 29 February 2024, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Arts Murihiku

Creatives from all over Murihiku are being invited to be part of the ever-expanding Invercargill arts scene at the second Night of the Arts (NoTA) in May.

NoTA 23 was a burst of colour and joy on Waihōpai’s wintery streets in 2023, providing a much-needed platform for artists to share their creative energy as part of a night of discovery and playful encounters that inspired and delighted audiences.

Arts Murihiku chair Becs Amundsen said NoTA 2024 was already shaping up to be bigger and better thanks to expressions of interest from groups from all over Murihiku.

“We’ve been asking our creatives to get in touch with their ideas and offerings and we’ve already been hugely inspired by what our community have come up with,” she said.

“There’s really no limit so there’s room for everyone who wants to be involved to have space to take part.”

NoTA 23 saw around 40 activities bring creativity, joy and talent to the inner city including choirs, bands, individual performers, fire poi and cultural performances. Visual artists actively worked during the event while others installed displays in shop windows, a dance party, sound and light installations, pop-up activities and ballet dancers exhilarated those that attended.

The Invercargill Public Library, He Waka Tuia and Mīharo stayed open until 9pm and places like Invercargill Central, the Langlands, the Invercargill Club and the SIT Arcade also participated, Amundsen said.

“Most activities were indoors so the event could go ahead regardless of the weather and despite the cold night a wide range of people, mainly groups of adults and families, attended.”

No matter your passion there was space for all who wanted to share their joy, she said.

“We’re hoping our creative community can really push the boat out this year and try something new and exciting,” Amundsen said.

