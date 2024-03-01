Over 50 Events Across The City For Wellington Pride Festival

As the longest running pride festival in Aotearoa New Zealand, Wellington Pride Festival is back in 2024 with a wide array of official and community-led events, so there’s something for everyone!

From 1-17 March, there are over 50 events in the capital to celebrate pride, diversity and equality. Some key events include the popular Youth Ball on 8 March providing a safe space for rangatahi ages 14 to 18 to celebrate and be themselves, the hīkoi from Civic Square to Parliament on Saturday 9 March, and Out in the City on Sunday 17 March at the Michael Fowler Centre.

Wellington Pride Festival is committed to providing safe and accessible events for the whole community to enjoy.

Wellington Pride Parade returns for another year

We’re thrilled to see the Wellington Pride Parade returning to the streets of Te Whanganui-a-Tara on Saturday 9 March for the first time since 2020! With a brand new organising team operating under the newly formed Wellington Pride Parade Trust, we’re working hard to ensure this is a vibrant, safe, family-friendly event for everyone.

The parade kicks off at 5pm with a central route along Courtenay Place and Dixon street, and culminates in a street celebration on Cuba St. The Wellington Pride Parade takes place after the Wellington Pride Festival’s hīkoi to acknowledge the importance of protest before we celebrate. Everyone is welcome to attend the parade to celebrate joy and diversity in our city and party in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community.

Tickets are on sale now from EventBrite for the official Wellington Pride Parade afterparty at Eva on Dixon St.

