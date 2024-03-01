Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Over 50 Events Across The City For Wellington Pride Festival

Friday, 1 March 2024, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Wellington Pride Festival

As the longest running pride festival in Aotearoa New Zealand, Wellington Pride Festival is back in 2024 with a wide array of official and community-led events, so there’s something for everyone!

From 1-17 March, there are over 50 events in the capital to celebrate pride, diversity and equality. Some key events include the popular Youth Ball on 8 March providing a safe space for rangatahi ages 14 to 18 to celebrate and be themselves, the hīkoi from Civic Square to Parliament on Saturday 9 March, and Out in the City on Sunday 17 March at the Michael Fowler Centre.

Wellington Pride Festival is committed to providing safe and accessible events for the whole community to enjoy.

Find out more about the events in Wellington Pride Festival

Wellington Pride Parade returns for another year

We’re thrilled to see the Wellington Pride Parade returning to the streets of Te Whanganui-a-Tara on Saturday 9 March for the first time since 2020! With a brand new organising team operating under the newly formed Wellington Pride Parade Trust, we’re working hard to ensure this is a vibrant, safe, family-friendly event for everyone.

The parade kicks off at 5pm with a central route along Courtenay Place and Dixon street, and culminates in a street celebration on Cuba St. The Wellington Pride Parade takes place after the Wellington Pride Festival’s hīkoi to acknowledge the importance of protest before we celebrate. Everyone is welcome to attend the parade to celebrate joy and diversity in our city and party in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community.

Tickets are on sale now from EventBrite for the official Wellington Pride Parade afterparty at Eva on Dixon St.

Learn more about the 2024 Wellington Pride Parade

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington Pride Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 