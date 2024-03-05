Why A Succession Plan Is Important For Kapa Haka

Six brand new teams will debut at the Te Arawa senior kapa haka regionals in Rotorua this weekend, showing the continued growth of kapa haka in New Zealand’s main tourism region for Māori performing arts.

Overall, 24 kapa haka teams will perform over two days including seasoned groups, Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhio and former Te Matatini champions Ngāti Rangiwewehi.

Minister Paul Goldsmith, the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, is scheduled to attend.

Te Matatini Te Arawa delegate, Dan Vaka, says the debut of six new groups provides a healthy succession plan to ensure kapa haka continues to thrive.

“Nanawe tonu nei ahau i ngā kapa hou kua whai wāhi nei ki te kaupapa, nā te mea he tohu o te tupuranga, o te kotītanga o te kapa haka ō roto o Te Arawa whānui.”

“I'm very excited that we have new kapa at our regionals, because it is an indication of the growth of kapa haka within Te Arawa,” he says.

“Waihoki, ka koa te ngākau i te kitenga atu o ngā rangatahi, o ngā pūkenga, o ngā auaha, me kī, ko te āpōpō o te kapa haka e kōkiri ana i te mahi, i te kaupapa e mana ai ngā taua a tēnā kapa, a tēnā kapa kia ora kaha ai te rerehua o tō tātou ahurea haere te wā, haere te wā!”

“Furthermore, personally it will be pleasing to see the younger generation with their skills and creativity get an opportunity to shine, to uphold our culture and the time honoured kapa haka standard that Te Arawa is renowned for, and to bring to fruition the succession plans of each kapa to allow their legacy and the beauty of our culture to continue.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The top six groups at the Te Arawa regionals will qualify to compete at the Te Matatini National Festival in Ngāmotu/New Plymouth in February 2025.

The Te Arawa Regional Kapa Haka Competition will be held on 8 – 9 March 2024 at the Rotorua Events Centre in Rotorua.

Whakaata Māori are our exclusive broadcast partner for The Road to Te Matatini. Download the Māori+ app or visit their website at www.maoriplus.co.nz to witness the magic of kapa haka.

© Scoop Media

