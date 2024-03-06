International Food Festival To Be Held In Auckland

World of Flavours International Food Festival is being held for the first time at Auckland Showgrounds on the 13th of April 2024

Auckland, New Zealand / Batang Pinoy NZ Events/ (05 Mar 2024) – A huge food festival is happening in Auckland for the first time. World of Flavours International Food Festival will have over 50 food merchants representing flavours from around the world. There will be hot food stalls, food trucks, dessert vendors, artisan producers and coffee, tea and drink merchants.

The event is happening on the 13th of April from 10am to 4pm at Auckland Showgrounds, Hall 6. The culinary fare includes featured dishes such as gluten-free loaded corn fritters, Adobo Diablo from the Philippines, Catalan seafood paella, Chinese egg burger, Korean hotteok pancakes, Pad Thai, Malaysian chicken satay, Hungarian langos fried bread, authentic ceviche from Baja and so much more.

This event is part of Auckland Council's World of Cultures Festival. It will feature music and dance from around the world as buskers and cultural performers take to the stage so guests can enjoy the diversity of cultures that make up Tāmaki Makaurau.

World of Flavours International Food Festival is happening on the last Saturday of the World of Cultures Festivals, which also falls on the first Saturday of the Autumn school holiday.

The event is free and open to everyone. It is sponsored by Auckland Council and Bagsic Law. For more information, please see our event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/856794215998328 or visit www.foodfestival.nz

About Batang Pinoy NZ Events

The team behind Batang Pinoy Events has been managing events since 2012 in the Philippines. They restarted the business in New Zealand in 2023 with the goal to encourage the next generation of Filipino-Kiwi kids to embrace their roots. This is done through events with interactive programs including games, songs, dances and storytelling sessions. In 2024, the team expanded the scope of their events via themed events focused on cultural diversity, women empowerment and early entrepreneurship.

More information here: https://www.facebook.com/batangpinoynz

